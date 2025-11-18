Physical: Asia Episode 12 Recap: Korea and Mongolia battle through a brutal three-game Final Quest

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia Episode 12 delivered the season’s deciding showdown as Korea and Mongolia advanced to the Final Quest following Japan’s elimination.

The finale featured three games: Wall Push, Iron Ball Dra, and a potential Infinite Tail Tag race.

Out of the three games, the team that managed to win two of the games was to be crowned the winner of Physical: Asia.

Physical: Asia - The final two teams entered the arena after Japan’s elimination

The episode opened with Japan’s exit after failing to complete the drawbridge challenge.



“The bridge wouldn't move past the halfway point,” Yushin said, explaining why the team was unable to finish the task.



Nonoka added,



“Despite our best efforts… the clock ran out, and we weren't able to raise the gate again.”



After accepting the outcome, the team destroyed their torsos and departed the arena.

Korea and Mongolia then shared a pre-final meal, during which tension emerged beneath the casual conversation.

Orkhonbayar looked at Korea and remarked,



“Enjoy it while you can, before you taste defeat.”



Observing Korea’s earlier gate performance, Orkhonbayar asked,



“How did they close the gate so fast?”



Khandsuren said,



“I think they're just that strong.”



Both teams later arrived at the Final Quest arena, where the Master announced:



“The team that emerges victorious in today's Final Quest will receive a grand prize… of one billion won.”



Captains delivered their statements. Korea’s Kim Dong-hyun said,



“Even at our lowest point, we never once surrendered or gave up the fight.”



Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar stated,



“No challenge has ever managed to weaken our resolve.”



The Final Quest was structured as a three-game showdown between Korea and Mongolia.

As the Master explained,



“The six-on-six All Out Team match will consist of three games.”



He added that out of the three games, the team that managed to win two of the games would be crowned the winner of Physical: Asia.

Game 1: Mongolia dominated early before Korea’s comeback

The Wall-Pushing Match required athletes to push heavy walls into the opponent’s territory across three lanes.

Mongolia controlled Round 1 with coordinated force.



“We felt amazing, we'd been able to overwhelm Korea,” Adiyasuren said after their win.



Korea adjusted in Round 2 by synchronizing with Min-jae’s timing.

He instructed, “One, two, three!” to unify their power.

Korea took the round in the final minute.

Round 3 became a full five-minute struggle.

Mongolia attempted to isolate Sung-bin, but Team Korea maintained their lanes and surged ahead in the closing seconds.

The Master declared that Team Korea was the winner of round three, giving Korea Game 1.

Game 2: Mongolia chose the Iron Ball Dragging Match

As the losing team in the round, Mongolia selected the next challenge. Orkhonbayar announced,



“Our team has chosen the Iron Ball Dragging Match.”



The task required dragging a tethered iron cluster toward a flag, with the weight increasing each round.

Both nations cleared Rounds 1 through 3 with ease.

By Round 4, Mongolia slowed significantly. Dulguun said it was “brutal.”

Orkhonbayar pushed his teammates, saying,



“We need to combine our strength.”



Korea’s Round 5 nearly collapsed when Min-jae lost footing.

“It’s my legs,” he said as he slipped.

Teammates anchored him until he regained stability.

Korea reached the flag in 35 seconds—the same as Mongolia.

Tiebreaker: Korea won the deciding Drag Race

The tiebreaker had both teams play the iron ball dragging match simultaneously, with the first team to touch their flag declared the winner.

At the whistle, both sides sprinted to the first foothold and began pulling in synchronized rhythm.

Mongolia chanted, “One, two, three!” to build momentum, while Korea mirrored the rhythm as they advanced plank by plank.

Khandsuren noticed how close the race was, saying that the teams were “basically parallel to each other.”

As both groups neared the final plank, Team Korea surged ahead and reached their flag first, prompting the Master to announce that "the winner is Korea.”

Final reflections closed the season

Korea celebrated its victory. Min-jae said,



“It was like a dream.”



Mongolia delivered emotional farewells. Orkhonbayar said,



“We made great connections, learned a lot.”



Adiyasuren reflected on her journey,



“I’ve realized how strong I actually am.”



The Master concluded the season by declaring, “The winner of Physical: Asia is Team Korea,” as the Korean flag remained raised and their torsos untouched.

