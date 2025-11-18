"We protect the Torso and our flag" – Team Korea’s captain Kim Dong-hyun celebrates their victory in the Physical: Asia finale

Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea speaks to the media during the UFC Fight Night Ultimate Media Day (Image via Getty)

The finale of Physical: Asia, which aired on November 18, 2025, concluded with Team Korea winning the first international edition of the series.

Team members Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Amotti, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin participated in the final quests leading to their victory. Following the announcement, Kim Dong-hyun stated,

“We protected the Torso, which is more valuable than any gold medal. Our team kept the Torso and defended our flag.”

The episodes released through Netflix documented Korea’s progression in Quest 5 and the Final Quest, showing the sequence of events that determined the winning team based on the competition rules.