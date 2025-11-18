"We protect the Torso and our flag" – Team Korea’s captain Kim Dong-hyun celebrates their victory in the Physical: Asia finale

Team Korea secures the Physical: Asia championship
Quest 5: Progression to the Final
Episodes 10 to 12 presented the continuation of Physical: Asia leading into Quest 5.
According to the released episode information, Quest 5 required Korea, Mongolia, and Japan to transport a 2.2-ton supply wagon through a castle arena, lower a bridge by rope climb, navigate uneven terrain, break down a gate, and raise a drawbridge to finish.
The rule stated that any team unable to complete the course within one hour would face elimination.
The official results listed Korea in first place at 17 minutes 53 seconds, Mongolia in second at 25 minutes 15 seconds, and Japan failing to complete the quest.
Based on the program’s elimination procedure, Japan exited the competition.
The season’s Japanese team consisted of Katsumi Nakamura, Yushin Okami, Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, Nonoka Ozaki, and Kana Watanabe.
Korea’s placement secured its advancement into the Final Quest together with Mongolia.
Physical: Asia Final Quest: Three-game format
The Final Quest followed a three-game structure, with the rule that the first team to win two games would earn the championship.
Game 1: Wall-Pushing Match
Game 1 consisted of three rounds lasting five minutes each. Teams pushed a movable central wall toward the opposing side.
The match results were recorded as Mongolia winning the first round and Korea winning the second and third rounds, giving Korea the first match point.
Game 2: Iron Ball Dragging Match
In Game 2, each team was tethered and connected to an iron-ball cluster, dragging it toward their flag within three minutes.
The format included five rounds with increasing weights proportional to total team bodyweight.
Both teams cleared all five rounds, leading to a tie-breaker race. Korea won the tie-breaker, securing the second match point and concluding the Final Quest without requiring a third game.
Mongolia’s team for the season included Dulguun Enkhbat, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh.
Because Korea secured two victories, Game 3, the Infinite Tail Tag Match, was not conducted.
Final result and winning team on Physical: Asia
After completing the Final Quest, Team Korea was announced as the winners of Physical: Asia and received the ₩1 billion prize.
The season identified the winning lineup as Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Amotti, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin.
The episodes and quest summaries from Netflix outlined that Korea’s performance in Quest 5 and the first two games of the Final Quest established them as the first champions of the international edition of the Physical series.
The program also recorded the official ranking of all participating teams, confirming Mongolia in second place and Japan in third.
