Robert Irwin earns first perfect score on Dancing with the Stars after emotional Foxtrot and surprise call from Prince William

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Robert Irwin (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Robert Irwin received a special message from his friend Prince William on a video call, which he revealed after his performance in the latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Robert, along with his pro partner Witney Carson, performed an emotional yet beautiful Foxtrot tribute to his father to Leona Lewis' Footprints in the Sand. His sister, Bindi Irwin, also gave a tribute by performing on the same rhythm in season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, which she won.

The episode saw its original, longtime host, Tom Bergeron, return after a five-year absence, while comedian Andy Richter bid an emotional goodbye to the show with his pro partner, Emma Slater, after pushing himself hard throughout the show.

Irwin and Witney's routine seemed flawless, earning the perfect score of 40 from the judges, which left them excited and overwhelmed as they both jumped and cried.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist revealed that during their rehearsals, his old friend, Prince William, had joined them on a video call, wishing them luck and telling them that they had a good chance of winning.

Here's what Prince William said to Robert Irwin in a video call on Dancing with the Stars season 34

During practice, Robert received a surprise video call from Prince William, who wished him luck.

The 21-year-old conservationist revealed that he had to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5, 2025, alongside the royal family, but had to cancel and stay behind as he was still in the United States for Dancing with the Stars.

During the call, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales greeted him warmly, saying,

"Going really well. The finalists this year are really gonna go on and save the world we’re missing you, Robert."

Playfully, William teased him about being on the show, adding,

"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here!”

Before signing off, the prince left a charming message for Witney, joking,

“Witney, you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

Then he encouraged the duo by saying,

“You’ve got a seriously good chance of winning this, so just the best of luck on the show."

Both Robert and Witney were stunned by the royal cameo. Witney, still in disbelief after the call, said,

"I can’t believe he just said my name," while Robert laughed nervously, adding, "Let’s not mess this up!”

During the Dancing With the Stars’ 20th anniversary celebration, Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson delivered what became one of the most emotional routines of the night, a heartfelt foxtrot dedicated to Robert’s late father, Steve Irwin.

The pair performed to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis, the same song Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, famously danced to when she won the show in season 21.

The number carried deep personal meaning to Robert. During rehearsal, he told Bindi:

"There’s a lot of weight. Because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest."

As their chance came to perform, Robert and Witney drifted across the ballroom floor dressed in soft white dresses.

At the end of the performance, Bindi joined them on stage, embracing her brother and kneeling beside him as childhood footage of the Irwin family and images of their late father were projected across the ballroom floor.

Robert dropped to his knees, bursting into tears as Bindi held him close, leaving both the audience and judges emotional. Bruno Tonioli said,

"That was so beautiful. It was a poetic, touching tribute that really touched all of us. I could not take my eyes off of you."

Derek Hough, who had partnered with Bindi during her winning season, became emotional as he reflected on Steve Irwin’s legacy:

"One thing I loved about your father is that he lived life with so much enthusiasm, and you, my friend, are this generation’s beacon of joy and enthusiasm. And you’re not just walking the path that he set, you are dancing it. And you're dancing it beautifully."

Carrie Ann Inaba called the tribute powerful and profound, while returning guest judge Tom Bergeron, who hadn’t shared the stage with Robert since he was a child, also became emotional.

"I was annoyed, because I was trying not to get choked up," he joked. "Last time we saw each other, you were 11. You have grown into a star, Robert. You really have."

The pair earned the perfect score for the first time this season, with all four judges awarding 10 points across the board. Robert and Witney reacted excitedly, jumping, shouting and crying with joy, as they reached a step closer to the Dancing with the Stars finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.