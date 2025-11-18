What did Keith Urban sing at Trump-adjacent event? Country icon delivers unexpected cover of queer anthem at billionaire’s private party

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: Keith Urban attends the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Country music singer Keith Urban was a guest artist at Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private birthday party on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort. The President of the United States was also in attendance.

The 58-year-old, who recently separated from his wife, Nicole Kidman, performed Chappell Roane’s Pink Pony Club at the event. A carousel of photos and videos shared by @tali.florida on Instagram shows Donald Trump seated next to the Australian billionaire and Urban, passionately performing Chappell Roan’s queer anthem and other songs, including Bob Marley’s "Is This Love" and his 2024 single, "Messed Up As Me."

Pink Pony Club is a song about a woman embracing her true identity in California. Roan has said she was inspired to write the song while visiting The Abbey gay bar in West Hollywood.

Urban revealed that he cried when he first heard the song in an April 2025 appearance on the Intimate and Interactive web series:

"Pink Pony Club is a great song. When I heard that song, I just almost cried. Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there. God, that speaks to me.”

Keith Urban made his first social media post on November 16, 2025, after news of his split from actress Nicole Kidman broke the internet

The country singer stepped back from social media following news of his split from his partner of nearly 20 years, Nicole Kidman, to focus on his High and Alive world tour. In the clip posted to his Instagram, Urban and Shelton reflected on their early days as country singers, as well as some questionable hair choices.

Urban looked amused by his style choices, including long blonde locks that fell past his shoulders and a bob with blonde highlights.

The video's caption read:

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair.… right @heithurban???"

A day after news broke that Kidman and Urban had split up, the Baby Girl actress filed for divorce-the documents listed September 30, 2025, as the official date of separation.

A parenting plan was included in the filing and signed by both parties. Kidman and Urban got married in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.