Where to watch The Road? All streaming platforms explored

The Road (Image via CBS )

The Road premiered on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / PT exclusively on CBS. Viewers can later stream on Paramount+ across America. Viewers can also watch CBS live on Fubo & YouTube TV. The brand new CBS series will then air new episodes every Sunday.

Viewers can also watch their local CBS station's live feed with a Paramount Plus account, along with a Showtime subscription, which will be approximately $12.99/month or $119.99/year.

Country music star Keith Urban will go down the road in search of 12 emerging musicians.

These musicians will be competing to win the chance to open for the Grammy Award winner at music venues nationwide.

The Road: What to expect?

The winner of "The Road" will receive a cash prize of $250,000, along with a record deal, and will also secure a slot at the Stagecoach Music Festival 2026.

As Gretchen Wilson serves as “tour manager, the judging panel includes Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, and Taylor Sheridan.

A guest country star will accompany these judges, and there will be a live audience as they help decide which musician advances.

Keith Urban talked about the brand new show, saying, “paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught”, while adding how touring has always been his first love.

As Blake Shelton is seen talking to the emerging artists,

“It looks good out there and the band is sounding cool, so the rest is up to you. Good luck,”

As the premiere performance took place at Tannehill’s Music Hall in Ft Worth, Texas, Keith Urban had a heartfelt chat session with these musicians,

“Tonight, each of you will have to perform an original song that best represents you as an artist,” Urban continues. “Blake and I are going to watch how you guys are connecting with the audience, when you’ve got them and when you lose them.”

Keith Urban on what makes ‘The Road’ a unique show

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Keith Urban reveals that what makes this show so unique is that this is what really happens, and to watch all of these musicians, night after night, have to choose a cover song, and an original song, and make these decisions of connecting with this audience, and hold them.

“Hopefully have that audience vote and get them through to the next night, that’s real-world truth right there about being an artist on the road.”

Country music icon Keith Urban has opened up about the format of the show, saying how he loves the fact that the audience is going to be voting, while adding that it is really how it should be.

It is the people in the room that these musicians have to get, so this is the real deal right there.

The Road is executive produced by David Glasser, Taylor Sheridan, and Lee Metzger. Stay tuned for more updates.