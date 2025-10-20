Who is Taylor Sheridan? Meet the executive producer of The Road

Taylor Sheridan at the world premiere of "1883" (Image via Getty)

Taylor Sheridan is a popular American producer, writer, director, and actor. He is credited as the creative genius behind the hit television series Yellowstone and is also the creator of its following prequels, 1883 and 1923. Sheridan has also acted in his fair share of roles, as he starred in Veronica Mars as Danny Boyd. He later played the role of David Hale in Sons of Anarchy.

He has since been creating several series for Paramount+, including the crime drama Tulsa King and the drama Landman. Earlier this year, it was announced that NOLA King, which is a spin-off series of Tulsa King, is already in the works at Paramount+. He has also created other notable shows like Mayor of Kingstown and the espionage thriller, Lioness. Taylor Sheridan is one of the executive producers of the brand new CBS show, The Road.

Taylor Sheridan: The Road and other notable works

Taylor Sheridan has been credited for writing the screenplay of Sicario, the sequel to Sicario, and the crime film Wind River. While talking about how Wind River became his feature debut, Taylor Sheridan said:

"I would say this [Wind River] is my feature debut. A friend of mine raised – I don't know what he raised – 20 grand or something, and cast his buddies, and wrote this bad horror movie, that I told him not to direct. He was going to direct it and produce it, and he started and freaked out, and called and said, "Can you help me?" I said, "Yeah, I'll try."

Taylor Sheridan was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2021. Sheridan was later inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2024. The producer and actor is also an honorary graduate of Texas Christian University. Sheridan is currently producing The Road as he wants to bring country music storytelling back to its roots.

Taylor Sheridan opens up about the new CBS show, The Road

The executive producer of the show explained how there is a revolution taking place in country music. In an exclusive with Collider, Taylor Sheridan stated,

“Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture. No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.”

Blake Shelton also took this opportunity to admit that he is a big fan of Taylor Sheridan's incredible work, as the musical icon admitted that he is excited to team with Sheridan and his long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road. He further added,

“I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour."

The Road premiered on Sunday, October 19, from 9:00 to 10:30 PM ET/PT exclusively on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates