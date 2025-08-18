Has the Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff been delayed?

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The Yellowstone universe has continued to grow over the past few years, giving fans new stories connected to the original hit series. One of the most anticipated projects is the spinoff centered on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, two of the show’s most popular characters. Fans have been waiting to see their journey continue beyond the ranch drama of Yellowstone.

Recently, questions have started to rise about the release of the Beth and Rip spinoff. Reports suggest that the show may face delays, leaving fans unsure about when it will actually arrive on screens. While details remain limited, here is what we know so far.

The Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff is still happening, but it may take longer to release

The Beth and Rip spinoff was officially confirmed as part of the expanding Yellowstone franchise. Paramount had announced that this new series would focus on the lives of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler after the events of the main show. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth and Rip, were confirmed to return for their roles.

However, the status updates have indicated that the release may not occur as soon as we first thought. Reports suggest production has had some scheduling changes that have caused timing delays.

While no officially announced release date has been provided, it appears the fans will be waiting longer than they initially anticipated for the spinoff to develop.

At this point, there is no official timetable from Paramount for when filming will begin or when the series will premiere, leaving fans in a state of uncertainty. Nevertheless, the project is still being pursued and has not been canceled.

Why the Yellowstone spinoff may be facing production delays

Television production delays are not unusual, especially for something as big as Yellowstone and its multiple spinoffs, including 1923 and 6666, within a shared universe. Scheduling issues with a few different productions can present issues with scripts or locations.

As for the Beth and Rip spinoff, the production team may need additional time to complete the storyline, and rehearse and secure filming schedules with the cast and crew. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are busy actors outside of the show, which can further complicate timelines. Another variable is the popularity of the Yellowstone franchise.

What fans can expect while waiting for the Beth and Rip spinoff

While the Beth and Rip spinoff may be on hold, fans can still look into other elements of the Yellowstone universe that will still keep fans current. Shows like 1923 will likely continue with new episodes, and 6666 is still being worked on as well. These new series will help connect fans to the franchise while waiting for the story of Beth and Rip.

When the spinoff returns, it will focus more on Beth and Rip's relationship and next steps beyond the main events of Yellowstone. It doesn't seem the plot has been revealed yet, but it is more than reasonable to expect the same foundations of loyalty, family, and survival that have defined the whole franchise. For now, it leaves fans to be patient while the crew is behind the scenes.

The Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff is in the works, but recent reports suggest it may take longer to reach fans than anticipated. No release date has been set, and production updates have been minimal.

Although fans will have to wait for the spinoff, it is rumored to return Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in their iconic roles and give Beth and Rip a story of their own. For the time being, fans can keep an eye and ear out for the rest of the Yellowstone universe for any updates and new episodes for the franchise.