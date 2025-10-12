The Road season 1: Meet the tour manager

Gretchen Wilson performs during the Opry 100 Honors Charlie Daniels concert (Image via Getty)

The upcoming CBS series The Road, set to air on October 19, follows emerging musicians as they travel across the United States, performing at multiple venues and gaining exposure in the music industry.

Throughout the tour, participants navigate the demands of live performances, travel schedules and behind-the-scenes coordination.

The Road season 1 tour manager is Gretchen Wilson. She provides support and guidance to the musicians, oversees logistical operations and shares her expertise as an experienced touring artist.

Wilson also performs on stage during the tour, combining management duties with active participation in the show.

Everything to know about The Road star Gretchen Wilson

Role and responsibilities

Wilson is responsible for the tour's schedule, traveling arrangements and stage installations as the tour manager. Additionally, she serves as the liaison between the artists and the production team, facilitating the exchange of information.

Her responsibilities also involve supervising the timing of the performance, granting backstage access and working with the technical crew.

By utilizing her knowledge of the music industry, Wilson offers valuable insights on stage presence, time management and touring routines. It is a position that requires juggling various tasks and fulfilling performance duties.

According to her official website, Wilson “provides support and guidance to the emerging musicians while they make their way across America, ensuring the tour’s success while sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist.”

Performance involvement

In addition to managing the tour, Wilson participates in live performances as part of the series. She joins the emerging musicians on stage for selected segments of the show.

This allows her to demonstrate professional performance practices and collaborate directly with the artists. Her performances are scheduled alongside the main acts, including headliner Keith Urban, providing viewers with insight into live show coordination.

Wilson’s participation is integrated into the overall tour schedule, which includes multiple music venues across the country. Her official statement highlights this combination of management and performance:

“Stepping into the role of ‘tour manager’ for The Road has allowed me to take everything I’ve learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians.”

Background and career

Gretchen Wilson is a country music artist with a career spanning two decades. She gained recognition with her debut single, Redneck Woman, which reached number one on the Billboard country singles chart in 2004.

Her debut album, Here for the Party, sold more than five million copies. Wilson has received multiple awards, including ACM, CMA, AMA and Billboard Music Awards, as well as a Grammy win and nine nominations.

She began her music career in Pocahontas, Illinois and later moved to Nashville, where she joined the Muzik Mafia, a collective of singers and songwriters.

Over the years, Wilson has released several albums, including All Jacked Up (2005), One of the Boys (2007) and Ready to Get Rowdy (2017). According to her Spotify profile, she has 969,065 followers and 1,180,604 monthly listeners.

Production context

Lucky Horseshoe Productions, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios are the producers of The Road. The executive producer team consists of Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser and Keith Urban.

The main idea of the program is to present the lead artist, Keith Urban, and co-executive producer Blake Shelton, along with new musicians, as the openers for Urban's concerts in various locations throughout the United States.

It offers the most comprehensive and exclusive touring logistics access, including scheduling, rehearsal and backstage coordination. The Road will be released in autumn 2025 on CBS and Paramount+ for streaming.

Stay tuned for more updates.