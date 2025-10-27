The Road season 1 episode 2 recap: Groups split to open for Keith Urban in Dallas, Texas

Blake Shelton performs onstage at the Class of 2024 Medallion Ceremony (Image via Getty)

The second episode of The Road season 1, which aired on Sunday, October 26, followed the remaining 11 artists as they performed in Dallas, Texas.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ contestants were split into two sets to be the opening acts for Keith Urban on consecutive nights. Each artist played one of their own songs and one cover, with the audience giving their performances a score from 1 to 10.

By the end of the episode, the bottom two artists were revealed based on audience votes, and Keith Urban and Blake Shelton decided who would continue in the competition.

Episode 2 highlights of The Road season 1

Britnee Kellogg performs with a strong audience reaction

Britnee Kellogg opened the night with a cover of Miranda Lambert’s Tin Man. Urban described her song choice as fitting, while Shelton noted her stage energy and tradition called the “holler and swaller,” where she takes a shot on stage.

Kellogg’s original song, Back of My Mind, was introduced as a message to her ex-husband’s new partner. Shelton observed that her performance received a strong response from the audience.

Adam Sanders maintains top-tier performance

Adam Sanders, who previously landed in the Top 3, returned to perform You Ain’t Worth the Whiskey, a Cole Swindell song he co-wrote.

Shelton commented that Sanders effectively engaged the crowd, while Urban said he displayed solid stage presence.

Sanders followed with his original song Cat in a Hat. Urban called the performance “cool” and predicted that Sanders might stay near the top of the rankings. Shelton also noted that Sanders’s overall set felt cohesive and crowd-focused.

Cody Hibbard connects with the audience through personal themes

Cody Hibbard, another Top 3 artist from the previous week, performed Letters From Home by John Michael Montgomery. Urban and Shelton both acknowledged his connection with the audience.

Hibbard’s original song, Dying Breed, focused on themes of work ethic and perseverance. Shelton remarked that the crowd responded immediately, singing along, while Urban suggested that Hibbard could have raised the key to match his range better.

Jenny Tolman faces an onstage challenge

Jenny Tolman’s cover of The Chicks’ Goodbye Earl was followed by a minor wardrobe issue during her performance, which she addressed briefly with the audience before continuing.

Her original song, Till My Tank Is Empty, was written for her husband. Shelton commented that performing an original song in this setting can be challenging for artists trying to capture a live audience’s reaction.

Tour manager Gretchen Wilson mentioned that Tolman appeared less connected to the audience compared to the prior week. Tolman also acknowledged that the wardrobe issue distracted her during the performance.

Olivia Harms and Channing Wilson close the night

Olivia Harms performed Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys and followed it with her original Hey There Cowboy.

Shelton said the crowd’s response was more subdued than expected, while Urban noted the difficulty of following strong earlier performances. Channing Wilson closed the show with Honky Tonk Heroes and his original song Drink That Strong.

Urban commented that Wilson’s original song resonated with the audience, and Shelton noted that his stage delivery stood out among the night’s acts.

Elimination and results

After audience voting, Jenny Tolman and Olivia Harms were announced as the bottom two. Both discussed their performances with Urban and Shelton before the final decision.

Tolman said she aimed to connect with the audience through emotional delivery, while Harms said she pushed herself beyond her usual performance style.

Ultimately, Urban and Shelton chose to keep Tolman in the competition. Urban stated that Tolman demonstrated a stronger audience connection during her performance. Harms was eliminated at the end of the episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.