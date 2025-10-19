"The triple threat" - The Road's Adam Sanders shares what he learned from Keith Urban about finding his own lane in music

Singer-songwriter Adam Sanders explained that his key takeaway from Keith Urban while filming The Road was the importance of defining individuality in the music industry. In an interview with the Daily Express U.S., he shared,

"I call him the triple threat; he can play them, he can sing them, and he can write them!"

According to Sanders, Urban advised him to “identify what makes you different than anyone else, and really lean into that.”

The guidance emphasized establishing a clear musical identity rather than imitating others, an approach Sanders said helped him understand how to navigate his own artistic direction.

Learning from Keith Urban on The Road

The Road, a CBS series featuring Keith Urban and Blake Shelton, follows 12 emerging artists who compete for a $250,000 prize package and recording opportunities.

Each participant also earns the chance to open for Urban during his national tour. Among the contestants is Adam Sanders, a 37-year-old Florida native now based in Nashville.

Speaking to the Daily Express U.S., Sanders described meeting Urban and joining him on tour as a defining experience.

He added that Urban’s performance ability and musicianship appeared natural, noting that Urban is highly skilled at his craft without trying to be one thing or another, describing it as "effortless."

Sanders noted that observing Urban’s stage presence demonstrated the results of years of consistent effort.

“He has a swagger about him, and it’s all from years and years and years of doing this and perfecting his craft to where he can play this crazy solo but it just looks like... effortless,” he said.

Finding his own lane in music

During the show’s production, Urban shared professional insight that Sanders said influenced his approach to music.

Sanders explained that Urban advised him to focus on "what makes you different than anyone else" and to fully embrace it.

He added that Urban encouraged him to avoid direct comparisons with established artists, saying,

“There’s already a Keith Urban, there’s already a Blake Shelton, so finding what is you and what do you do best, better than anyone else, and lean into that, and that’s your lane, and that’s your brand.”

Sanders said Urban also emphasized authenticity in artistry, explaining that "no one can beat you at being yourself" and that competing in another artist’s style or “sandbox” only leads to disadvantage.

Sanders cited this perspective as an important reminder about developing a distinctive voice rather than following existing templates in country music.

What viewers can expect from The Road

Sanders described The Road as a platform that highlights diversity in contemporary country music. He explained that country music has become a "melting pot" of various genres, combining different elements within its sound.

He added that the series showcases 12 artists, each bringing a distinct style, offering a range of musical approaches that move beyond traditional country.

In the premiere episode, Urban shared his reflections on the challenges of life on tour. He referred to performing as a "calling," emphasizing that it requires full commitment to endure the demands of the profession.

Urban discussed the realities of constant travel, describing moments when artists wake up on a tour bus feeling sick and questioning their motivation.

He said that the reason for continuing despite exhaustion and loneliness is simple: it is "what he was born to do."

