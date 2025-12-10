MAVEN falls silent as NASA investigates unexpected communications failure at Mars

NASA Kennedy Space Center causeway display (Image via Getty)

SpaceNews reported that NASA had lost contact with the MAVEN Mars orbiter, a spacecraft that had been in orbit around Mars for more than 10 years.

NASA said the problem began on Dec. 6, when MAVEN moved behind Mars as seen from Earth. It had been expected to reconnect after passing behind the planet, but no signal returned.

NASA noted in a short statement that “the spacecraft and operations teams are investigating the anomaly to address the situation.” The agency did not share further details about what caused the loss of contact.

MAVEN launched in 2013 and entered Mars orbit in 2014. Its goal was to study the upper atmosphere and help explain how Mars changed from a planet with a thick atmosphere to the thin one seen today.

The craft also served as a relay link for the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. NASA relied on MAVEN along with the older Mars Odyssey and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

NASA’s budget plan for 2026 had already proposed ending MAVEN’s funding, even though the spacecraft still had enough fuel to operate. This event came after past issues with MAVEN’s navigation system, which was changed in 2022 to reduce stress on its equipment.

Status of the mission and NASA’s response

NASA said MAVEN had been operating normally before it moved behind Mars, and teams worked to understand why it did not reconnect.

A NASA update noted that “telemetry showed expected behavior before the loss of signal,” which suggested the problem began after the occultation.

Engineers reviewed past data and the craft’s recent actions to look for clues. NASA did not state how long recovery efforts might take.

MAVEN had been an important part of Mars operations because it supported communication for Curiosity and Perseverance through its UHF relay system. One mission team member said in earlier program notes that “MAVEN gives us steady relay coverage that keeps the surface missions moving.”

Without MAVEN, NASA still had Odyssey and MRO, but both launched many years earlier. The agency did not confirm whether rover operations would be affected.

The spacecraft faced issues in 2022 when its inertial measurement units showed problems. To avoid further risk, MAVEN shifted to a new navigation mode that relied on star tracking.

A project engineer said the switch was “a step to help extend the spacecraft’s life.” Its fuel supply had been expected to support operations through the decade, but the loss of contact placed future plans under review.

Mission history, budget context, and broader impacts

MAVEN’s main science job had been to examine Mars’ upper atmosphere and observe how particles escaped into space. These findings helped scientists learn how the planet changed over billions of years.

Data from the orbiter supported studies on solar wind effects, atmospheric loss, and climate evolution. MAVEN’s long-term work continued beyond its prime mission, which had ended years earlier.

Even with ongoing science contributions, NASA’s 2026 budget proposal removed funding for MAVEN. The agency noted that the mission was “operating well past the end of prime mission,” placing it among several projects listed for shutdown.

The spacecraft cost $22.6 million to operate in 2024. NASA had expected to keep it functioning for science and relay needs only as long as resources allowed.

The loss of contact raised questions about the relay network that supported surface missions. Curiosity and Perseverance depended on orbiters for sending data back to Earth. Odyssey and MRO still provided links, but both were aging systems. NASA did not issue guidance on whether the situation would change rover schedules.

MAVEN’s future depended on whether communication could be restored. Engineers continued efforts to regain contact and assess the spacecraft’s condition.

_______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.