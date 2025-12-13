Is there going to be Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 3? Renewal status and more

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image Youtube)

The wait for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 3 is officially over, and the news is not what fans hoped for.

Netflix has decided to cancel the animated series after two seasons, meaning the show will not return for a third season.

The report from Variety highlights that Netflix made the decision to cancel the series primarily due to its limited audience and divided opinions from both viewers and critics.

Although the fight sequences received good reviews, many audience members complained that the plot was slow at times and the characters lacked emotional depth.

It is thought that these reasons contributed to the cancelation as well.

Season 2, confirmed as the final season, premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2025.

The series had an encouraging start when it was released in October 2024.

Netflix did not take long to renew the series after Season 1, thus demonstrating early faith in the project.

Nevertheless, the company eventually decided to conclude the series with the second season surreptitiously.

The voice cast was a prolonged major highlight throughout the entire series.

Hayley Atwell voiced the lead role, Lara Croft, and she was supported very well by Karen Fukuhara, O-T Fagbenle, Allen Maldonado, and Earl Baylon.

Their acting helped form a devoted fan base, although critics' opinions remained divided.

While the animated chapter has closed, the Tomb Raider story is far from over.

A live-action Tomb Raider series is officially in development at Prime Video.

This new project offers hope to fans who still want more adventures with Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft seasons 1 and 2 explained

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft first premiered on Netflix in October 2024 and was set after the events of the reboot video game trilogy.

Season 1 focused on Lara’s growth as a solo adventurer, dealing with loss while facing ancient threats.

The season leaned heavily on action, travel, and puzzle-solving, staying close to the franchise’s roots.

Season 2 expanded the story in a bigger way.

The plot followed Lara as she hunted stolen African Orisha masks with her close friend Sam.

Their journey took them across several countries, mixing mythology with modern danger.

The season introduced a powerful billionaire villain who wanted the artifacts for personal gain.

The masks were shown to hold dark and almost divine powers, raising the stakes for Lara.

Season two brought back the original voice cast and introduced new ones, thus deepening the relationships within the group.

Despite the high quality of the animation and the fast-paced battles, a portion of the audience thought that the plot got too crowded.

Critics noted that the show had to juggle too many concepts simultaneously.

Nevertheless, the animated series contributed significantly to the process of making Lara Croft interesting to the young viewers.

While Netflix’s part with the character is no more, the anticipation for the live-action series on Prime Video is increasing.

Lara Croft will be portrayed by Sophie Turner, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to be the creator and executive producer.

It is planned that filming will commence in the early part of 2026, which will be a new beginning for the franchise.

