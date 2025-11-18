"It is about uniting humanity": Nicki Minaj calls out attacks on Christians and urges global action

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has lent her voice to the American government’s calls for action to tackle religious extremism in Nigeria.

On November 18, 2025, during a speech at the main headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, the Beez in the Trap crooner thanked President Donald Trump for his concern for Christians in Nigeria, saying:

"I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria and to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

She added that several people had lost their religious freedom in different parts of the world:

"Music has taken me around the globe. I have seen how people, no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul. Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live, and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places.”

Minaj concluded her speech by reiterating that her decision to speak was not to take sides or divide, but about “uniting humanity”:

“It is about uniting humanity. It’s about what I’ve always stood for my entire career, and I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life."

“The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice”: Nicki Minaj said in a tweet before the United Nations speech

Calls for a “religious intervention” in Nigeria began after Donald Trump’s statements on November 2, 2025, where he claimed that there was a genocide against Nigerian Christians and accused the government in Nigeria of failing to protect its US citizens.

The POTUS added in a social media post that he had instructed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action.”

"They're killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. They're killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump wrote.

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, has replied, insisting that there is religious tolerance in the country and that the security challenges were affecting people “across faiths and regions”

After the November 16, 2025, announcement that Nicki Minaj would speak at the United Nations, ambassador Mike Waltz praised the rapper for using her massive platform to “speak against the massive atrocities against Christians in Nigeria.”

She responded in a quote tweet on X, stating that she would never stand down in the face of injustice:

"The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose."

