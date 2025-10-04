Who went home on the On Brand With Jimmy Fallon episode 2? Details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jimmy Fallon attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In Episode 2 of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon, the 10 contestants were tasked with creating a campaign for Southwest Airlines.

The assignment highlighted two new cabin features, three extra inches of legroom and assigned seating, and required the competitors to translate those amenities into a lighthearted, innovative pitch.

Judges Whitney Eichinger, Bozoma Saint John, and host Jimmy Fallon evaluated the presentations, which ranged from romantic themes to superhero storylines and comedic legroom concepts.

By the end of the episode, the competition narrowed, and BT Hale was announced as the contestant eliminated, leaving nine participants moving forward.

Elimination highlights on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon episode 2

The Southwest Airlines campaign challenge

The contestants met Fallon, Saint John, and guest judge Whitney Eichinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Southwest Airlines.

Eichinger emphasized that the campaign should remain consistent with Southwest’s established brand identity, requesting a concept that was “playful and innovative,” supported by a tagline that could build excitement for travelers.

The presentations were staged inside an airplane hangar. Sabrina Burke presented a romance-themed idea, pairing chocolates and flowers with the tagline: “You had me at more legroom. Assigned seating is icing on the cake.”

Pyper Bleu surprised the panel by dressing as a flower before revealing her “growth mindset” concept. Mahiri Takai’s pitch presented travelers as superheroes defeating “no legroom.”

Lauren Karwoski positioned each seat as a throne, while Dr. Raj Srivastava introduced the line: “more legroom, more space, more Southwest.”

Bianca Fernandez structured her campaign around three short stories featuring different personalities who needed something “extra.”

BT Hale delivered his “big pitch energy” presentation, which did not resonate strongly with the panel.

Meanwhile, Azhelle Wade, Elijah Bennett, and Ryan Winn all focused on legs in their pitches, with Ryan’s delivery standing out after he removed his own pants as part of the presentation.

Selection of project leaders

Following the individual presentations, Eichinger identified three competitors with standout ideas: Ryan Winn, Bianca Fernandez, and Mahiri Takai.

Each was selected as a project leader for the next stage of the challenge.

Their task was to translate the winning pitches into plane wrap designs that would be visible and understandable from afar.

Ryan’s design emphasized legroom by incorporating various illustrated legs along the lower windows of the plane.

Mahiri’s group executed his superhero concept with comic book visuals highlighting passengers as heroes.

Bianca’s team developed a “space” theme, portraying the aircraft as a rocket with astronaut imagery.

However, this approach was noted as potentially confusing for customers when reviewed by the judges.

At the conclusion of the group task, Mahiri’s team was declared the winner, and his teammates advanced safely to the next round.

Elimination results

After considering performances from both episodes, Fallon and Saint John announced that BT Hale would be leaving the competition.

His departure was influenced by underwhelming results in both the Dunkin’ challenge from Episode 1 and the Southwest Airlines campaign in Episode 2.

This marked the first elimination of the season, reducing the group from ten contestants to nine.

The judges noted that while Hale had shown enthusiasm, his ideas did not connect as effectively with the brand objectives as those of his fellow contestants.

Episode 3 of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to air on Tuesday, October 7, on NBC. The first two episodes are currently available for streaming on Peacock.

