5 savvy ways to score Black Friday deals without overspending

Black Friday 2025 is here, and a November 6, 2025, survey by the National Retail Federation predicts that shoppers will spend more than $1 trillion this season. President and CEO Matthew Say said in a press release:

“We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

As you prepare to snag the product you’ve been eyeing all year at the lowest price possible, be careful to stay within your budget and be on the lookout for the best deals. Continue reading for pointers on how to maximize your savings and enjoy the season.

What to know before spending during Black Friday 2025 sales

1) Know your limit

Set a shopping limit and stick to it. It is easy to get swayed by the myriad of options for Black Friday and overextend your budget. A well-organized list, prepared in order of preference, informs rational choices and helps you maximize your resources. When you know what you need to buy, you won’t fall for flash sales and limited-time offers.

2) Compare prices

Savvy customers pause and assess without rushing to pay for what they assume is a sensible offer. What might seem like a great deal from a retailer might turn out to be the opposite when you compare prices. Early Black Friday deals are emerging, and now is the perfect time to browse through multiple offers to save more money. Tools like Rakuten and Honey are readily available to track price history and uncover fake discounts. Don’t pay the regular price for a product marked as a Black Friday deal.

3) Try to shop at local stores

Shopping from local stores significantly reduces shipping fees and import tariffs. Search for stores in your country that offer identical discounts before paying huge shipping costs for a product from an international vendor. You can also check out Etsy shops that are exempt from import duties.

4) Check out small businesses too

Black Friday shoppers tend to overlook the small businesses while watching out for the retail giants. Local businesses and independent stores also offer mouthwatering discounts. Moreover, these brands can offer competitive prices, shorter shipping times, and unique gifts compared to the popular ones. What’s more, you’d be helping a small business grow when you shop for cool deals.

5) Don’t fall for “limited time only” tags

Consumers, fearing they might miss out, often fall for bad deals. Always remember that Black Friday deals do not only apply to a single retailer, and you may find a better deal elsewhere. There is no shortage of “limited-time-only” discounts; if you miss one, you could always find another!

