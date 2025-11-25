Complete cast breakdown of Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 : Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators speak with a community member during a gas-station canvass in Columbia, South Carolina. Image via Netflix.

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 returns to Netflix on November 24, 2025, with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit back on camera in Columbia, South Carolina. The new four-episode run follows real-time, time-critical searches and the tactics behind them, keeping Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 focused on procedure and outcomes.

Director Alex Irvine-Cox and executive producer Graeme McAulay resume leadership for Blast Films, with producer Meghan Just-Truelove also credited by Netflix’s press materials. In Netflix’s official feature, Sgt. Vicki Rains explains the mindset that guides the unit’s work. As per Netflix Tudum report dated November 24, 2025, Vicki Rains said,

“That’s what keeps me up at night — the need to find the person...We should always keep hope.”

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 again positions the unit as the narrative spine, with cases unfolding through interviews, canvasses, and search operations across the county.

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 cast: who’s who at Richland County’s unit and where you’ve seen them

Sgt. Vicki Rains as Lead investigator: Seen in: Season 1 on the Lorraine Garcia and Amirah Watson cases, with 20 plus years in law enforcement and a transfer from Major Crimes to the Missing Persons Unit. Season 2: case lead on multiple searches and frequent narrator of tactics and triage. As per Netflix Tudum report dated November 24, 2025, Vicki Rains said,

“When I think things look bad, we just need to keep an open mind. We should always keep hope.”

J. P. Smith as Investigator: Seen in Season 1 and known for juvenile-linked cases, with around 40 years in law enforcement. Season 2: field canvasses, interviews, and support for suspect development.

Captain Heidi Jackson as Command: Seen in Season 1 in a command role. Season 2: oversees the Missing Persons Unit and five other RCSD departments, authorizing resources and deployments.

Deputy Brittany Yarnal as Victim’s Advocate: Seen in new on camera in Season 2. Season 2: liaises with families and coordinates trauma-informed updates and services.

Kerwin Ruiz as Missing Persons Investigator: New on camera in Season 2. Season 2: joins fieldwork and lead development alongside the core team.

Michel Galliot as K9 specialist: New on camera in Season 2. Season 2: K9 deployments for tracks and evidence searches supporting MPU operations.

John Anderson as Missing Persons Investigator: New on camera in Season 2. Season 2: casework and warrant follow-through with MPU.

Brad Maxwell as Lieutenant, Major Crimes: New on camera in Season 2. Season 2: assists when cases cross into major-crime territory and require added assets.

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 cases and timeline at a glance

The season opens with a high-urgency search for a toddler nicknamed “Bentley,” which operates like a rapid-response drill for the unit. Reviews note the way the show plays like a procedural, emphasizing time windows and practical triage in the field.

The long arc centers on 27-year-old Morgan Duncan. The investigation profiles risks around vulnerable-resident housing, predation in the complex, and names that recur during interviews. Major reviews highlights how suspects circulate around the building and how the team builds leads under pressure.

For readers seeking the off-show endpoint, external reporting confirms that Eric “Easy” Greene was later convicted of Morgan Duncan’s murder in July 2025. Cosmopolitan reports he received a 57-year sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Who made Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2: credits, trailer, and what they said

Director Alex Irvine-Cox returns with executive producer Graeme McAulay and producer Meghan Just-Truelove for Blast Films, per Netflix Media Center. Netflix lists the full team lineup and the Columbia, South Carolina setting in its Season 2 feature, which also embeds the official trailer.

The platform confirms the global Netflix drop on November 24, 2025, and the season’s four-episode plan. Local leadership also spoke about the series during its renewal period. As per The New Irmo News report dated October 12, 2023, Sheriff Leon Lott stated,

“I’m not surprised by the success of this series so far.....The public wants more of this. They appreciate the transparency they see in our work.”

Earlier, Rains described the behind-the-scenes toolkit used to locate missing people. As per WIS-TV report dated May 16, 2023, Vicki Rains said,

“we’re, you know, pinging phones and those types of things to find people. And we’re doing interviews and things consistently...hopefully get camera footage and things and to be able to bring them home and have a happy ending..That’s what we’re all praying for."

Stay tuned for more updates.