“The pot is calling the kettle black” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam Taylor for hypocrisy over Forrester romances

A still of Ridge with Taylor and Ridge with Brooke from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, it is known that Ridge and Brooke are back again. Recently, Deacon was seen sharing a moment of peace with Taylor, while Ridge was recently dumped. As Luna is back and Sheila chose to hide this from Deacon, he seemed upset and sat with Taylor to discuss the same.

Anyhow, after the reunion of "Bridge," fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were bashing Brooke for her character. A fan named Phlile Majola started a discussion post on Facebook, stating,

“She has slept with every man that has the last name Forrester but she bashes Brooke for sleeping with the Forrester men to Ridge. Again the pot is calling the kettle black.”

“She” refers to Taylor here. Implying Taylor too slept with every Forrester man, it is only Brooke whose name gets defamed because of the same.

Several fans of The Bold and the Beautiful quickly started engaging in the post, sharing their views on the same. Some fans agreed with the post, calling her a "hypocrite."

However, several other fans started defending Taylor and pointed out that at least she did not have a child with her daughter’s husband.

Here’s everything to know about Brooke and Taylor’s tumultuous relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful

The relentless conflict that has defined The Bold and the Beautiful for over thirty years is the intense, heartbreaking rivalry between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes, an emotional battleground forged by their shared devotion to Ridge Forrester.

Their dynamic is marked by a recurring loop of heartache, infidelity and temporary ceasefires, all due to Ridge's chronic inability to make a definitive choice. Early in the storyline, Ridge found himself perpetually torn between the passionate intensity of Brooke, the woman he calls his "destiny," and the calmer, more intellectual connection he shared with Taylor.

This foundational tension established a pattern: Taylor has almost always been the one left behind after Ridge ultimately returns to Brooke.

This pattern of being discarded is Taylor’s heaviest emotional burden. Despite Ridge having married her repeatedly, his heart inexorably draws him back to Logan, frequently at the worst possible moments for Taylor.

Earlier unions with Taylor dissolved because of Ridge’s unresolved feelings for Brooke. More recently, engagements have met the same fate; Ridge abruptly ends his commitment to Taylor to reunite with his "destiny."

In the latest twist, after proposing to Taylor, a dramatic event linked to Brooke immediately compelled Ridge to annul that engagement and propose to Brooke, leaving Taylor crushed and the entire family unit fractured.

Their ongoing feud has seriously hurt their children: Steffy, Thomas, Hope and R.J. These children constantly take sides, exacerbating the family's problems. Even when the women finally agree to stop fighting, that peace always ends the minute Ridge changes his mind about who he wants.

This ensures that the entire story with Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge will remain the show's longest and most painful drama.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+