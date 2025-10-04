Love Is Blind alum Patrick opens up about Kacie, Anna, and his healing journey

Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Patrick Suzuki recently opened up about his experience on the show, sharing his thoughts on how Kacie McIntosh ended their engagement, Anna Yuan left the experiment without a goodbye, and how he healed from the process.

In an interview with Vulture, published on October 3, 2025, Patrick shed light on his journey overall, confessing he had done “a s**t ton of therapy” since filming the show a year ago.



“I’ve been working on a ton of stuff about myself. Internally, externally, hitting the gym as hard as I can, trying my best to stay focused on working and educating myself,” he added.



The Love Is Blind star’s time on the show received two major blows: first, when his strongest connection, Anna, quit the experiment feeling overwhelmed, and second, when Kacie, whom he had proposed to, ended their engagement, saying her attraction toward him would not “grow.”

While speaking to Vulture, Patrick revisited the moment Kacie broke up with him and revealed whether the two reconnected after filming.

He also spoke about healing from the upset after concluding that her decision was based on his appearance.

Patrick also shared how he used traveling as a means to heal from everything that unfolded on the show.

Love Is Blind star Patrick looks back on Kacie’s emotional breakdown in the hotel lobby







In episode 6 of Love Is Blind, Kacie called Patrick to meet with her and informed him that she could no longer continue the experiment and that she needed to go home.

Looking back on the moment, Patrick admitted that he went in “trusting her” even though “the fear” of a potential breakup was creeping in.

However, Kacie’s emotional outburst left him more confused rather than giving him a definitive insight into her state of mind.



“I didn’t really know. To be honest, man, it was weird. Half of me was like, ‘Wait, she’s not trying to end this. Is she trying to make it work?’ But I didn’t know until after I processed all the emotions… it took me probably a week or so to realize, ‘Oh, okay, she was trying to tell me that she couldn’t do it,’” he said.



When asked if he had reconnected with Kacie after filming, Patrick answered in the negative, saying they “didn’t really talk” and only had a “few text-message exchanges,” but never an in-person conversation.

The Love Is Blind star further revealed that he had reached out to her for a conversation, only to be turned down as Kacie “wasn’t ready.”

With that, Patrick realized it was better to move, regardless of closure.

Although Kacie told media outlets that her decision had nothing to do with Patrick’s appearance, he felt otherwise.



“I guess I already kind of knew. I just tried to get over it and heal quickly from it, which took a lot longer than I expected. But, yeah, seeing the footage made it more clear,” he stated.



Patrick’s take on Anna and his healing journey

While reflecting on his connection with Anna, who was an Asian-American like him, Patrick mentioned that they first connected as friends and then as romantic partners.

He further stated that their beliefs and approach to life were “in alignment,” thus making them a good fit for each other.

However, his plans to explore the experiment with her ended sooner than expected when she left without a goodbye.

Patrick told Vulture that she was his main choice at the time, and although he had other connections in the pods, he was “feeling it” with Anna.

Despite being “heartbroken,” Patrick decided to give his time on the show a fair shot and steered his attention to Kacie. But even that ended on a bitter note.

To heal from everything that unfolded on the show, Patrick traveled.

He told the outlet that it was a “discovery journey,” where he stepped out of Colorado, where he was born and raised, and explored places with a higher percentage of Asian-Americans.



“I went to Seattle. I went to Europe. I went crazy as far as cultural experiences go. I went to New York, which was sick,” he expressed.



He noted that traveling helped him grow beyond his insecurities about his ethnicity and gave him a “new perspective to heal and grow.”

Stay tuned for more updates.