Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from October 6 to 10, 2025

Kat Richardson (Image via Instagram / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates, set to air from October 6 to 10, the people of Fairmont Crest will come together in grief as they say goodbye to someone they loved, while new arguments, secrets and twists threaten to shake up relationships.

Anita and Vernon face an unexpected and troubling surprise, and Dani turns to Pamela to discuss her complicated situation with Bill, making the drama even more intense.

As the week goes on, secrets are revealed, arguments grow louder and warnings are issued that no one can ignore. Vanessa’s struggles raise alarm among her friends, while tensions escalate between Bill, Dani, Hayley and Andre.

Jacob and Naomi face tough family conversations that leave them with more doubts than answers. It’s a week filled with sorrow, shocking truths and choices that could change many lives in Fairmont Crest.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 6 to 10, 2025

Monday, October 6: Unwelcome surprises

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea and Tomas get into a heated argument, which leads to a shocking discovery that could significantly alter their relationship. Leslie discovers something that brings her happiness, while Ted offers Smitty valuable advice on making difficult choices.

Kat turns to her mother for comfort, and Anita and Vernon are left unsettled when they receive an unwanted and troubling gift.

Tuesday, October 7: A town in mourning

Fairmont Crest is filled with sadness as everyone gathers to mourn the death of a beloved member of the community. Kat takes a brave step forward in her love life, determined to follow her heart.

Joey bends reality to suit his needs, while Eva listens to advice that may lead her astray. Carlton gets attention he doesn’t want, and Donnell asks Jacob painful questions about his father’s past.

Wednesday, October 8: The warning signs

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa’s health and state of mind worry her friends after she comes across new information that deeply unsettles her. They try to support her, but their concern only grows as she struggles to cope.

Marcel delivers a serious warning that could shake the town’s already fragile peace. Martin and Smitty face their own struggles as they try to figure out how to move forward.

Thursday, October 9: Clashing passions

The day is full of heated arguments as Hayley and Dani face each other in a fierce fight. Bill and Andre also clash in their own battle.

In the middle of the chaos, Anita gives kind words of support to her daughter and grandson, bringing a brief moment of comfort. Vanessa talks to Donnell and shares her mixed feelings about her relationship with Joey.

Friday, October 10: Difficult confessions

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani goes to Pamela and admits the truth about her moment with Bill and the problems it has caused. Hayley confronts her husband and demands that he take responsibility for his actions.

Eva asks Mona and Jan for advice, hoping they can help. Naomi and Jacob have a tough talk that leaves them with more questions than answers and sets up new challenges ahead.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.