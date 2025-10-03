What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 2, 2025

Carter and Hope (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on October 2, 2025, the storyline focused on important choices in relationships, with Hope, Liam, and Carter facing emotional decisions.

Brooke discovered a shocking secret that could change the Forrester family forever.

Hope had a hard time choosing between love and duty as Carter pushed for them to get married right away.

However, her heart kept pulling her toward Liam, especially because Beth wanted her parents to be together.

The episode showed both sweet family moments and the sadness of letting go, highlighting the emotions for everyone involved.

In another story, Brooke shared surprising news with Ridge and Katie, causing a stir at Forrester Creations.

Unexpected twists, emotional reunions, and a mix of celebration and heartbreak made the episode memorable.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Hope’s emotional decision at Forrester

At Forrester Creations, Carter wanted Hope to get married and said there was no reason to wait. Hope hesitated and wanted to think carefully before making such a decision.

Then she got a text from Liam reminding her of her true feelings and Beth’s wish to see her parents together.

Carter soon realized that Hope’s heart was with Liam. He told her to follow her feelings and be with her family for the daddy/daughter dance.

In a sad but sweet moment, Carter took off Hope’s engagement ring, kissed her goodbye, and stepped aside. The scene showed Carter’s kind heart and left viewers feeling both happy for Hope and sad for him.

Liam and Beth’s magical dance

At Brooke’s house, Liam got everything ready for Beth with a punch, cookies and balloons. Beth, dressed nicely for the daddy-daughter dance, hoped her mother would come on time.

Liam told her they would still have a good evening no matter what.

When Hope arrived, it was a magical moment. She was not wearing her engagement ring, showing she had made a choice for her heart and family. The three of them danced together and shared a very sweet and emotional moment.

Daphne’s musical night and Carter’s reflection

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, the restaurant was busy as Daphne held an open mic night to honor Tom’s memory. She asked Carter to join, and he watched her perform with real interest.

After her performance, Daphne talked to him, and their conversation suggested a possible new beginning.

Carter admitted he felt like a “loser in love,” while Daphne encouraged him and joked to lighten the mood.

The moment hinted at a possible romance, giving fans hope for Carter’s future after heartbreak.

Brooke’s shocking revelation

Back at Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with a surprise. Katie told Brooke and Ridge that Luna, who everyone thought was gone, was actually alive.

This news shocked the Forrester family and set up future drama and emotional moments. Fans were left wondering how Steffy and the rest of the family would react, creating an exciting cliffhanger.

The episode mixed themes of love, family, and new beginnings, with Carter’s kindness, Hope’s decision, and Brooke’s discovery driving the story.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.