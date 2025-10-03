What old flames are reigniting on The Bold and the Beautiful? A look at the latest LA romances

From left, Liam, Hope, Daphne and Carter from The Bold and the Beautiful

It is time for a family reunion on The Bold and the Beautiful as Hope decides to go back to Liam and Beth. Carter has accepted his fate with Hope and called off his engagement on Wednesday October 1, 2025. The upcoming storyline will find the former couple, Hope and Liam, reuniting after a long gap.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs in focus on the current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful involve Luna’s pregnancy. While the baby’s paternity test results are awaited, Will is likely to be the father. As such, Bill is keeping Luna in his mansion, till the baby is born. He has roped in Katie to help keep an eye on the murderer while amping up the mansion’s security at the same time.

Luna’s pregnancy has destroyed Will and Electra’s happy romance on the long-running CBS soap. Electra is resentful towards Will for keeping secrets from her, while Will is resentful that the baby will connect Luna with him for a lifetime.

Additionally, the Luna fiasco has hurt Sheila’s marriage, as Deacon is unable to trust her anymore after she kept her murderer granddaughter’s secret. This has pushed the Il Giardino owner towards a friendship with psychologist Dr. Taylor.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope and Liam reconnecting

Recently, Liam learned that his health scare was fake. However, he received love and attention from both former wives, Steffy and Hope. Moreover, he wished to have his family back together with Beth and Hope. He expressed as much to the latter. However, Hope landed in a dilemma since she was engaged to Carter, who was being very understanding about her needs.

October 1, 2025, found Carter presenting the good news about restarting Hope’s fashion line, along with the opinion that they get married. Meanwhile, Hope expressed her dilemma to her mother. Under pressure from Carter to wed right away, Hope hesitated and hinted at Beth’s needs of her mother.

A devastated Carter realized Hope’s heart lies with Beth and Liam. As such, he called off their engagement and freed her. Hope returned home to Beth and Liam’s daddy-daughter dance. Moreover, Liam noticed Hope’s engagement ring gone and was pleased. The Bold and the Beautiful plot hints at a Hope-Liam reunion. However, whether they face any issue from Thomas, who is in town, remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may happen to Carter’s romance?

While on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Carter looked heartbroken to call off his engagement, he took a gentlemanly move in freeing Hope to go back to her ex and her daughter. Just prior to that, Carter had also convinced Ridge to restart Hope’s fashion line, as a tribute to his bride-to-be. As such, the disappointment seemed inevitable.

However, to drown his sorrows he accepted Daphne’s open mic party at Il Giardino and seemed genuinely impressed by the perfumer’s singing prowess. With Hope out of the way, Daphne can set her eyes on Carter on the pretense of soothing his pain.

Although very briefly together in the past, Carter and Daphne may be the other couple reuniting in the upcoming plot of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Incidentally, the storyline has pushed Deacon away from Sheila towards his counsellor, Taylor. With Taylor warning Eric that she would not be available for Ridge in the future, the psychologist is slated for another romance soon. While Deacon and Taylor were never in a romantic relationship before, they may become a future couple on B&B.

Catch Hope and Liam’s family get-together as Carter slides towards Daphne in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.