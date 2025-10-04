The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Bridget performing Luna’s paternity test, Will learning the bio dad results and Deke pitching Hope

Clockwise from left, Bridget, Hope, Deke and Will of The Bold and the Beautiful

Revolting situations threaten to upturn lives on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna’s pregnancy fiasco usurps happiness for Will and Electra. At the same time, Bill and Katie arrange for a paternity test for Luna’s baby. This leaves Will anxious. Elsewhere, Deke reaches out to his half-sister, Hope, for a career start at Forrester Creations.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Electra’s reaction to Luna’s pregnancy. The Spencer family reeled under Luna’s sinister ploy as Dr. Li lashed out at her niece. The long-running CBS soap also saw Electra landing a strong punch on Luna as the latter taunted her with Will’s baby.

Meanwhile, Sheila feared Deacon’s rejection as the latter met Dr. Taylor for counselling. Elsewhere, Carter convinced Ridge to restart Hope’s fashion line. However, after relaying the good news to his fiancée, he pushed to wed her soon. In response, her awkwardness and Beth’s messages hinted that Hope’s heart lies with Liam and her daughter.

As such, Carter called off his engagement and set her free. Following this, Hope was seen dancing away with her family as Carter joined Daphne at Il Giardino.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie employs Bridget for paternity test

Recently, Katie shared Luna’s sinister plot with Ridge and Brooke. While Ridge wanted to call the cops on Luna, Katie explained how the criminal was claiming to be pregnant with the Spencer family heir. As such, Bill wanted her held hostage inside Spencer's mansion.

As the Spencer family considers a paternity test on Luna’s baby, Brooke may suggest Bridget as the doctor conducting the test for surety. Since Bridget is Brooke’s daughter and Katie’s niece, she can assure untampered results.

As such, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bridget will arrive at the Spencer mansion for the paternity tests. Trusting Bridget completely, Katie may caution Luna that none of her nasty manipulations will work on her test results.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Will remains anxious about the paternity results

Since celebrating his promotion at Il Giardino, Will’s life has turned upside down. On one hand, he was victimized by Luna, while on the other, his girlfriend remained unhappy with his lies. To add to his trouble, Luna claimed to be pregnant with his baby, something that may tear apart his relationship with Electra.

Although Bill assured him that he would handle Luna, Will is worried about the outcome of this mess. The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find the younger Spencer scion apprehensive about the results of the paternity test. He may hope to have correct results since cousin Bridget will be performing the test. However, he may fear that the results will jeopardize his future as Luna predicts.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deke reaches out to half-sister

Deke Sharpe is in town to start a career in fashion design, as he told his father. As such, the upcoming episodes will see him reaching out to his designer half-sister, Hope Logan. Deke may request her to give him an opportunity at Forrester Creations so that he can get a head start in his career.

Since Ridge has agreed to restart Hope’s fashion line, the latter may need more hands to get her closed-down line back on track. As such, Hope will identify her brother’s talent and likely let Deke pitch his ideas to the Forrester Creations office. At the same time, Deke will remain quiet about his romantic relationship with Remy.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the paternity test results and watch Deke pitching his designs.