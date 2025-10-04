The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (September 29 to October 3, 2025): Luna's Big Reveal, Deacon's Dilemma, and Hope's Struggle

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful provided yet another week full of high drama and twists between September 29 and October 3, 2025. Luna and Electra's conflict escalates as Luna becomes pregnant. Hope must choose between Carter and Liam, while Deacon faces a heartbreaking decision with Sheila. Luna's pregnancy revelation goes through a chain of reactions that will keep viewers waiting for the next chapter.

For intense family drama, romance and betrayal, watch The Bold and the Beautiful from September 29 to October 3. This week's surprising revelations and character decisions set the stage for major future conflicts. Here are the week's highlights.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse of what happened in the episode from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Luna's Pregnancy Reveal leaves everyone in shock

Luna's pregnancy announcement ignited this week's chaos. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were shocked when Luna announced her pregnancy. The dad? Will Spencer. Luna taunts Electra, stating she wants Will despite their tension. After Electra punches Luna for mentioning Will and their unborn child at Bill's house, Luna makes her declaration. Luna's pregnancy will exacerbate the family's conflict.

Katie Reveals Luna’s survival

Katie surprises Brooke and Ridge by telling them Luna is alive. Ridge is shocked to learn that Luna survived and the devastating impact it would have on Steffy and the family. Katie adds that Luna is pregnant with Will's child, complicating matters. Luna's survival and return leave the group wondering what will happen. The information questions Luna's future and how it will affect her loved ones. The family's reaction shows how Luna's return will haunt them.

Carter’s Decision to Let Hope Go

Carter is heartbroken this week when he realizes Hope's heart belongs to her family with Liam. Carter painfully understands that Hope is not committed to their relationship after pressuring her to marry. Carter urges Hope to put her daughter's happiness and her family's future first in an emotional scene. He generously removes Hope's engagement ring, telling her he understands her feelings and that she should be with Liam and Beth if she wants that. Carter's selfless act of love in letting Hope go devastates him.

Sheila and Deacon's Relationship on the Brink

After the shocking news of Luna's death, Deacon's relationship with Sheila is uncertain. Deacon's trust in Sheila seems irreparably damaged as she apologizes for her actions. In Taylor's office, Deacon is nervous about giving Sheila another chance or leaving her forever. Deacon must decide whether to move on or rebuild with Sheila after her manipulations and deceit.

Hope's Crossroads: Wedding or Family?

Hope is at a crossroads because she has to choose between two men: Carter, who wants to marry her, and Liam, who is still very important to her. Hope has to figure out what is really best for her after talking to Brooke and Liam about her feelings. Beth's pressure on her makes her internal struggle worse. Beth only wants to see her parents get back together. As the tension rises, Hope has to face the hard truth that her past with Liam could get in the way of her future with Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful from September 29 to October 3, 2025, shocked fans. Luna's pregnancy, Deacon's crisis with Sheila and Hope's choice between Carter and Liam will shape the show. Catch the action and drama on CBS or CBS All Access.