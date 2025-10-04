The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 6 to October 10, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Katie Logan, Brooke Logan’s sister, will meet Brooke and Ridge Forrester to share the news regarding Luna Nozawa being alive and well in the city.

Both Ridge and Brooke will be shocked to find this out since they previously knew that she had passed away and had also been buried.

Meanwhile, Poppy Nozawa and John Finn Finnegan will also find out regarding Luna being alive from either Taylor Hayes or Li Finnegan. Spoilers reveal that Finn will call Steffy Forrester and fill her in on the news as well which should surprise her.

In addition to these developments, spoilers reveal that Hope Logan, Brooke’s daughter will have a hard time choosing between Carter Walton and Liam Spencer as her future partner.

Spoilers reveal that she would end up being inclined towards Carter once he helps her set up her clothes line called Hope For The Future in Forrester Creations.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025

1) Katie Logan tells Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester that Luna Nozawa is still alive and on the loose in Los Angeles

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Katie Logan will rush to meet with her sister, Brooke Logan, and Ridge Forrester and reveal to them the news about Luna Nozawa still being alive.

Both Brooke and Ridge would end up being extremely angry and upset with Li Finnegan since she had saved Luna’s life, who had intentionally drugged Will Spencer and manipulated him into spending the night with her after posing as Electra Forrester.

Spoilers reveal that both of them would have a stern word with Bill Spencer and tell him to let Luna to back behind bars instead of shielding her in the Spencer mansion.

2) Taylor Hayes and Li Finnegan inform Poppy Nozawa and John Finn Finnegan regarding Luna’s news, and Steffy Forrester finds out from Finn

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Poppy Nozawa will spend time with John Finn Finnegan in his office and end up finding out there that Luna is still alive from Taylor Hayes and Li Finnegan.

Poppy and Finn will be disheartened to find out about how much trouble and chaos Luna had caused after Li had saved her life.

Spoilers reveal that Finn will also give a call to Steffy Forrester and fill her in on the news.

3) Hope Logan has a tough time trying to choose between Carter Walton and Liam Spencer

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Hope Logan will end up being more inclined to choose Carter Walton over Liam Spencer after Carter helps her reinstate her clothing brand called Hope For The Future with Forrester Creations.

However, spoilers reveal that Carter might have a realization that Hope and Liam are meant to be.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.