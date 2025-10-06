General Hospital spoilers: Anna and Chase execute a tense search, Sonny gets a warning, and Portia faces life-changing news

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, reveal a tense day in Port Charles filled with shocking discoveries, emotional confrontations, and potentially life-altering moments.

Anna Devane and Harrison Chase join forces to execute a critical search warrant that could change the direction of the Drew Cain shooting investigation.

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson finds herself at the center of major personal drama when Elizabeth Baldwin questions her about a possible pregnancy, news that could drastically reshape her life.

Over at the PCPD, questions mount about a mysterious weapon connected to Edward Quartermaine, while Gio Palmieri makes a pivotal decision about his future.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis issues Sonny Corinthos a serious warning as he navigates a complicated mix of danger and flirtation with ADA Justine Turner. And at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy’s fury over Monica’s shocking will continues to explode, hinting that more family turmoil lies ahead.

Anna and Chase execute a critical search

Anna Devane and Harrison Chase team up to conduct a high-stakes search warrant that would be a game-changer in Drew Cain's shooting case.

They are searching Elizabeth Baldwin's residence, where the PCPD is allegedly searching for the weapon in the crime, Edward Quartermaine's firearm.

The search is suspicious, and many wonder why Liz's house is being searched rather than the Quartermaine estate.

The preview suggests that something important can be discovered by the officers, which can even connect a member of Port Charles' most influential family with Drew's shooting.

Portia faces life-changing news

After nearly fainting at the hospital, Portia Robinson becomes the focus of growing concern. Elizabeth Baldwin confronts her directly, asking if she could be pregnant and urging her to take a test.

GH spoilers reveal that Portia receives life-altering news, strongly hinting that she may indeed be expecting.

The uncertainty surrounding the baby’s paternity, whether it’s Curtis Ashford or Isaiah Gannon, sets the stage for major emotional fallout.

As Portia processes the shocking revelation, she’s forced to reconsider her future and how this news might affect her relationships and career.

Britt confronts Josslyn

Britt Westbourne decides it’s time to clear the air with Josslyn Jacks following her secretive behavior and ties to the WSB. In Tuesday’s episode, Britt sternly tells Joss that they “need to get everything out in the open.”

The doctor previously covered for Joss when she was with Carly Spencer, but now she demands answers about what the young woman is hiding.

The confrontation promises to be intense as Britt pushes Josslyn to explain her double life and motivations. This pivotal exchange may shed new light on Joss’s current mission and the risks she’s taking.

Sonny receives a warning

Alexis Davis warns Sonny Corinthos about potential danger, possibly related to Drew Cain’s shooting or Ric Lansing’s recent escape attempt.

While Alexis had already cautioned Curtis Ashford about the ongoing investigation, she now turns to Sonny, urging him to stay alert.

In spite of the warning, Sonny's exchanges with ADA Justine Turner are more lighthearted, as the two trade flirtatious, competitive teasing.

Their developing chemistry creates tension in the plot, foreshadowing that Sonny will soon be juggling business with personal diversions.

Tracy’s fury boils over

The fallout from Monica Quartermaine’s will continues as Tracy remains livid over learning that Monica left the Quartermaine mansion to her long-lost sister, Veronica “Ronnie” Bard.

Stunned by the revelation, Tracy vows that Ronnie will inherit the property “over her dead body.”

Even Ronnie appears blindsided by the decision, fueling suspicions that something isn’t right with Monica’s will. As Alexis, who read the document aloud, faces the family’s outrage, it becomes increasingly clear that this storyline is far from over.

Deceit, secrets, and a possible legal battle ahead may soon shake the Quartermaine legacy.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.