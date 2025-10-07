When did Pooh Shiesty go to jail? Video of rapper's release goes viral

Pooh Shiesty was originally sentenced to five years and three months (Image via Getty)

Pooh Shiesty has reportedly been released from prison after being sentenced three years ago. Notably, the allegations were linked to an incident where two people were shot and injured, as stated by Variety.

The latest news was first shared by DJ Akademiks through his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 7. He posted a clip showing Pooh seemingly entering a restaurant, accompanied by an individual recording him on camera.

This was followed by another video, where Shiesty is wearing a black T-shirt with some jewellery on top.

Back in August this year, the rapper created headlines as he addressed his fans in a social media post. Although it has been deleted now, Pooh Shiesty added a few snaps. According to Billboard, he referred to his supporters by writing:



“Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down. [Shout-out] to all the ones who counted me down and not out, the support and love I received on this roller-coaster is unmatched, S/O to all the good men I stomped the yard with like Chris Brown.”









Also known as Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., he gave a shout-out to all the artists whom he believes are trustworthy. He additionally had a message for the streets, as he said:



“Dear streets, use me as a example of what ‘keeping it solid and standing on wax’ look like. Now nobody can fool you or tell you different, Ain never going, Ain never went! I stamp it! Im rich as I ever been lit as I ever been! If youn feel me kill me!”



Pooh Shiesty received a longer sentence

The Memphis, Tennessee, native’s legal issues emerged around five years ago.

Although he was taken into custody at the time for being allegedly associated with a shooting incident, he came out of prison in a brief period and was arrested a year later.

According to Variety, the second legal problem of Pooh Shiesty was linked to a similar case that happened in a strip club.

On the other hand, he was sentenced to five years and three months in 2022 on charges that stemmed from a shooting incident in October 2020.

Billboard stated that this particular case happened at the Florida-based Landon Hotel.

Pooh and two more people reportedly arrived to purchase marijuana and a pair of sneakers at the place.

However, the individuals who were supposed to sell the items were allegedly shot by the group. The victims did not die and managed to survive.

Multiple charges related to firearm possession and discharge, alongside robbery, were imposed on Pooh Shiesty.

Lontrell decided to enter a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess a firearm, leading to three more charges against him being eventually dropped, as per Variety.

Pooh has a mixtape titled Shiesty Season in his credits along with five compilation albums, including So Icy Boyz and So Icy Summer.

As of this writing, Lontrell’s representatives have not commented on anything about his release.