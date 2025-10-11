Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer denies Wack 100’s claims that his client snitched to get an early release from prison

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Days after Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison, the rapper was accused of snitching by Wack100. While Shiesty himself didn't address Wack's accusations, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, decided to support his client in a public statement.

On Friday, October 10, Cohen shared an Instagram post in which he wrote:

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic."

Thereafter, calling Wack 100 "stupid" for making such allegations against his clients, Cohen continued:

"'Its next level how stupid he is...Long story short, Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

Cohen also mentioned that reprieve in Shiesty's prison sentence was an outcome of the fact that his alleged victim possessed ammunition and a firearm in his car. The attorney further wrote:

"You see what they been sending me. I don't know what triggered them. They sending the paperwork. You see what they saying."

For the unversed, Pooh Shiesty - born Lontrell D. Williams - has been behind bars since 2022, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug trafficking crimes in January that year.

In April 2022, Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months of prison and three years of supervised release thereafter.

Pooh Shiesty is going viral on social media following prison release

It was earlier this week, on October 7, that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) records suggested Pooh Shiesty was no longer in custody.

While the reason behind the Memphis rapper's sudden release from prison remains unknown at the moment, his scheduled release was supposed to take place next year, in April 2026.

Within a day of his prison release, Pooh Shiesty went viral over social media due to a comment he made on one of Cardi B's Instagram video. The rapper wrote "I love you" under something Cardi posted, which has since garnered thousands of likes.

This is not the first time Shiesty's suggestive comment on Cardi's socials has made headlines. Last year, the rapper tried to shoot his shot at her while she was live on Instagram, writing, "I'm 5 mins away baby open the door" on it.

Born in 1999, Lontrell Williams had an early inclination to the rap world, with his father having founded a record label called Mob Ties Records.

Before assuming his current stage name, Williams rapped as Mob Boss, and was offered his first record deal by Gucci Mane in 2020. A year after signing with The New 1017, Shiesty dropped his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, which peaked at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.