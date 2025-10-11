Who is Lekan Akinsoji? All about UK-based Nigerian rapper as he faces life imprisonment

Lekan Akinsoji Faces Life Imprisonment for 2017 Murder (Image via X / @CourtNewsUK)

Lekan Akinsoji, 27, is a UK-based Nigerian drill rapper. He might spend life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder for the deadly stabbing of Ahmed Deen-Jah in East London. The Old Bailey announced the verdict on October 9, 2025, wrapping up a four-week trial that also saw Akinsoji's partner, Sundjata Keita, 27, convicted of the same crime.

The killing happened on April 2, 2017, close to Custom House station in East London. The prosecution claimed that attackers ambushed and stabbed the victim, 21-year-old Deen-Jah, after he left an off-licence where he'd bought a lighter. Even though emergency services rushed to help, Deen-Jah—who people in the area called "Grinna"—died at 3:49 p.m. just 130 metres from his house.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC informed the jury that the murder stemmed from a planned gang clash between rival groups in East London.

“This killing was not a spontaneous act of violence, but an attack planned against a background of street violence between two East London gangs. Those in the black Mercedes had been on a ‘ride-out’ – driving to an opposing gangs’ area looking for rival gang members, or perceived members, to attack.”

Court evidence showed Akinsoji and Keita wore black clothes and balaclavas when they carried out the attack. CCTV footage caught both men escaping the scene in a black Mercedes after what prosecutors referred to as a “ride-out.” That term describes gang members driving into rival areas to confront or attack others.

Akinsoji’s gang affiliations and criminal record

At the trial, Akinsoji admitted ties to the Woodgrange gang, while the victim was associated with the Custom House gang. Keita claimed he had no connections to any gang.

A few days before the 2017 murder, Akinsoji showed up in a rap video called “Armed and Ready”. In it, he bragged about avoiding getting caught and said: “No face, no case, no evvy (evidence).” Prosecutors highlighted this lyric to show how the rapper promoted violence tied to gang culture.

Akinsoji, who also went by the stage names “CB” and “Cracky Blacks,” received a 20-year prison sentence in 2018 for conspiring to cause serious bodily harm with intent and owning a firearm. He was active on Twitter with the handle @stillwoody_cb where he highlighted the Woodgrange gang.

A jury found both Akinsoji and Keita guilty of murder with a 10 to 2 majority vote. Judge Anthony Leonard KC has kept them in custody, and their sentencing is scheduled for October 24.