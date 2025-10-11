The Vampire Lestat reveals an extended look of its hedonistic protagonist and a release window

A scene from The Vampire Lestat (Image via X/@AMCsAnneRice)

AMC unveiled extended first look footage of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat, the third season of the Interview with the Vampire series, at the New York Comic Con on Friday, October 10, 2025. Lestat takes center stage in the show with a bold new tone, according to showrunner Rolin Jones. The first look revealed a dazzling, dark, and emotionally charged continuation of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles. The show is set to premiere on the network in 2026, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

The series picks up directly after Interview With the Vampire Season 2 but shifts perspective to Lestat, who now narrates his own story with poetic flair and rock-star energy. Adapted from Rice’s 1985 novel The Vampire Lestat, the show explores his turbulent life, artistic ambitions, and complicated relationships, particularly between Louis and Armand.

The footage teases new dynamics, including a tense reunion between Louis and Daniel Molloy following the explosive publication of Interview With the Vampire, and plenty of sharp banter between Louis and Lestat. With its heightened emotion, lavish visuals, and seductive storytelling, The Vampire Lestat promises a thrilling expansion of Rice’s gothic universe — full of beauty, blood, and drama befitting its immortal antihero.

New cast members of The Vampire Lestat

During the NYCC panel for Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat, AMC unveiled several exciting casting announcements alongside the extended first look footage from the upcoming series. The new additions include Sheila Atim (The Woman King) as Akasha, Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek) as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The packed main stage audience was treated to an exclusive preview that highlighted the show’s dark, seductive tone and Lestat’s commanding presence. When asked why the story and its characters resonate so deeply, Noah Reid quipped that it’s likely because everything unfolding in the series is “so f*cked up.”

After the extended preview was shown, returning cast member Jacob Anderson discussed how Louis and Daniel’s relationship evolves this season following the repercussions of the book’s publication.

“It’s interesting their dynamic this season because the book was released without Louis’ consent. I wish Louis had learned about the Cloud,” he quipped. “I think it sets up a really interesting dynamic between them because ultimately Louis trusted Daniel, and Daniel trusted Louis, and Louis didn’t stop him from being killed and resurrected.”

During the panel, the cast and creators hinted that the upcoming season would ultimately explore new directions and deeper layers of the story, as it “reinvents (the characters) so completely, and the season itself is so radical because we’ve changed the lead character,” according to executive producer Hannah Moscovitch. “So the whole story is run through a different perspective now.”

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.