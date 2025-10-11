What is Sia’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as singer’s husband asks for $250k spousal support amid messy divorce

Sia’s Net Worth in 2025 Explored (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Australian pop star and songwriter Sia Furler is facing a high-profile divorce battle as her estranged husband, Dan Bernad, seeks substantial financial support. According to TMZ, court documents filed on Friday, October 10, reveal that Bernad has requested $250,856 per month in temporary spousal support and an additional $500,000 in legal fees, citing financial dependence on the singer.

Sia's net worth in 2025

Sia, who gained worldwide fame with songs like "Chandelier" and "Cheap Thrills," has a net worth of approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer-songwriter, often referred to simply as "Sia," has earned her living through a prolific music career spanning over 20 years, alongside songwriting credits for major artists and ventures into directing and voice acting.

Sia started out in an Australian acid jazz group before moving to the United States, where she began her solo career and gained worldwide fame.

Dan Bernad claims financial struggles after giving up career for Sia

Dan Bernad, 47, submitted a request claiming he has almost nothing in his bank account and no current source of income. The ex-radiation oncologist tied the knot with Sia in 2022, and they have a 17-month-old kid named Somersault. Sia requested a divorce in March 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In his court petition, Bernad described their life together as one marked by luxury, noting they lived an “upper-class lifestyle.” He claims the couple spent more than $400,000 per month on expenses such as private jets, fine dining, and full-time household staff.

“I request that the court order Sia to pay me temporary spousal support in the sum of $250,856 per month,” Bernad wrote (via Billboard magazine). “Orders are necessary at this time because I am financially dependent on Sia, the breadwinner in our marriage… Sia has the ability to pay me spousal support to maintain our financial status quo.”

Bernad also said he quit his medical job because Sia asked him to, saying she disliked his long hours at the hospital. The court papers mention that the pair started a ketamine clinic in Los Angeles in 2021, but Sia has now stopped putting money into the business. He also pointed out that returning to oncology would be challenging, as his medical license has expired.

“I will need to complete several years of training and pass several rigorous exams before I can renew my certification and practice radiation oncology again,” describes Bernad.

Although Sia's husband has made statements, her team hasn't commented on the ongoing court case. The divorce continues to grab people's attention due to the substantial amount of money requested for spousal support and Sia's fame as a singer.