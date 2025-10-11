Who is Darius McCrary married to? Family explored amid the 'Family Matters' alum's arrest over alleged child support warrant

Darius McCrary attends MOJA: A Music Saga Experience at The GRAMMY Museum on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Darius McCrary, the Family Matters alum, was reportedly arrested for the third time since 2015. According to records reviewed by multiple outlets, Darious was arrested on October 5 by the United States Border Patrol near the U.S.-Mexico border in California for an out-of-state felony warrant. Per TMZ, it is a "fugitive arrest."

His representative told the outlet that the arrest warrant for Darius is due to his skipping a court date in Michigan related to child support payments he did not make.

Meanwhile, his representative told US Weekly that the actor "was picked up at the Border of Mexico because he was partnering with a real estate developer that is building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico."

They added:

"Darius was doing a good deed when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance. The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately Darius had Covid therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date. However immediately notified the Judge with a doctor’s note diagnosis of Covid."

The representative also claimed that Darius's 18-year-old son is the beneficiary of a trust McCrary set up, from where he is "funded every month."

“Family Matters” alum Darius McCrary was booked in the San Diego jail on 10/5, and he is currently being held without bail, The Docket Diva has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Arrested in California at the U.S.-Mexico border, the actor has an outstanding warrant related to child support. pic.twitter.com/1pm7as7IMc — La'Janeé | The Docket Diva 👩🏾‍⚖️ (@_LaJanee_) October 10, 2025

McCray first tied the knot to Juliette M. Vann in 2005, but they separated a year later in 2006. He later married Karrine Steffans in 2009, though the marriage lasted only two years.

In 2015, he married Tammy Brawner, who would later become involved in legal battles with him. He is currently unmarried and has three children.

Per People Magazine, after his divorce was finalized with Tammy in February 2019, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support. The ex-couple shared a daughter named Zoey.

McCrary was first arrested in Michigan in 2015 for failing to pay child support, and eventually paid $5,500 fine before his release. He was arrested again in 2023 for the same reason.

He owed $52,788.04 with missed payments dating back to March 2019. His bond was set at $13,197 by the judge, who ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, according to US Weekly.

"It brought a lot of anguish": Darius McCrary reflects on his child support battle

During his appearance in a 2024 episode of the No Jumper podcast, Darius McCrary stated that the child support battle "brought a lot of anguish."

"It brought a lot of anguish. My children man.It’s hard for a man to be a father in this country especially let alone I hate to say this … [when] you’re a Black man you have double the problems."

He also stated that he was "going through a serious depression."

"I've never really had bouts of depression because life has been really good. But what people don’t understand about life is you got to take the good with the bad," he said.

For Darius McCrary's full comments, visit No Jumpers on Apple Podcasts.