Why was Darius McCrary arrested? Charges against the 'Family Matters' star explored

Darius McCrary has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in the state of California, where he is currently booked in a jail in San Diego. McCrary was taken into custody on October 5 in a "fugitive arrest,” which denotes that he was wanted in another state.

McCrary was arrested because the actor missed a court appearance which was tied to his missed child support payments, his representative, Ann Barlow clarified according to TMZ. The felony warrant issued for McCrary arrest was from the state of Michigan.

McCrary, who was booked at around 7:17 p.m., will not be able to post for bail at this time, notes People Magazine.

As per the news outlet, the actor’s records from the San Diego Court show that the case in which McCrary is a defendant is a criminal one.

The Family Matters actor is now scheduled to appear in court on October 15th, as per Baller Alert.

Darius McCrary has had previous run-ins with the law due to missed child support

Darius McCrary was involved in a difficult divorce with his former wife, Tawnny Brawner. Brawner and McCrary were also involved in disputes regarding their daughter, Zoey.

Before the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2019, McCrary was accused of harming his daughter, when her arm got injured.

According to a report by People Magazine, Brawner claimed that while taking Zoey to the bathroom, the actor “grabbed” her, and alleged that he “partially dislocated” her arm.

The news outlet noted that while McCrary vehemently denied the accusations, citing that he simply grabbed one hand before another, the couple’s daughter was diagnosed with a condition called Nursemaid’s elbow.

As per People Magazine, the condition denotes an injury which is common among young children and occurs when an elbow becomes partially dislocated.

Following the incident, McCrary was arrested in Michigan in 2018 for not making child support payments, and faced almost two weeks in jail, as per Daily News.

At the time, the actor was ordered by an Oakland County judge to either pay a $5,500 fine or remain in jail.

The ex-couple’s contentious divorce became finalized next year in 2019, when McCrary was ordered to pay child support payments of $1,366 per month towards his daughter, which included $916 in addition to child care costs amounting to $415, as per People Magazine.

At the time, the complete legal and physical custody of Zoey was granted to Brawner and it was stipulated that McCrary should attend batterers’ and alcohol/drug abuse intervention classes in addition to parenting classes.

Documents obtained by People Magazine further revealed that McCrary was also required to first attend monitored visitations with his daughter, following which he would be allowed to have non-professional monitored visitations in the presence of another family member.

The news outlet noted that after fulfilling these steps, he would be allowed to finally have non-monitored visitations per week with his daughter.

In 2023, however, McCrary was arrested when he was accused of missing his child support payments again.

At the time, he was charged with a felony and required to pay the outstanding amount of $52,788.04, according to Complex. When the actor pled not guilty to the charges, he was ordered to pay a bond of $13,197.01.