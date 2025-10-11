Who is Adva Lavie? Police in searching for LA model accused of luring elderly men on dating apps and robbing them

Adva Lavie (Image via X/@Instablog9ja)

Adva Lavie, known to use the aliases such as Mia Ventura, Shoshana and Shana, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, is wanted for a series of residential burglaries throughout L.A. County.

According to authorities, she allegedly targeted older men and posed as a "girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications."

"Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie. Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote on Thursday, October 9.

According to authorities, Lavie is "described as a female adult, approximately 5'07", 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan."

"Anyone with information regarding Suspect Lavie is encouraged to contact Lost Hills Station Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808 or LAPD Detective Marsh at 818-374-9500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org," the statement concluded.

According to Inkl, born in Israel, Adva served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years and later became a flight attendant. Her profile page on the website 21st Century Penthouse states:

"The charismatic cutie no longer makes her living in the air, but she still loves to travel. The busty brunette admits she's happiest when she's trying new things and creating special memories in interesting locales."

However, she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually began creating content online. She later joined Honey Drip in 2022.

"I consider myself a creative artist and HoneyDrip.com allows me to take this passion of mine in any direction I choose. Never be scared or ashamed, feel empowered and free," she was qupoted in a press release from Clubhouse Media Group, which owns HoneyDrip.

Per The Hill, she has also appeared in Playboy and Penthouse magazines and claims to be the first top Israeli OnlyFans model.

Adva Lavie denies all the allegations against her.

Responding to the allegations against her in a statement to The Daily Mail, Adva Lavie said:

"I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it's problematic because they can really f*** you over."

When asked about who she was referring to, she reportedly hung up on the outlet's reporter.

According to The Independent, multiple people have accused Adva of robbery. Cody Steele, an adult film star, claimed that she stole luxury items from an Airbnb rented for him by an LA-based party company.

"She decided to pretty much rob basically every person in that group, essentially anything marked with a designer label," Steele told KTLA.

Similarly, Michael Sartain, host of the Access Vegas podcast, told the outlet that Adva stole credit cards and cash from the purses of all the female panelists from the green room when she was invited as a guest on a special election night show of his podcast.

"She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone’s bag," the podcaster said.

Eden Lynn, one of the victims, claimed that "at some point, [Adva] went in there and stole from multiple women, our credit cards, IDs, cash, anything."

Lynn explained that she realized Lavie was the thief after discovering that someone had attempted to charge her American Express card, including a hair appointment at a Beverly Hills salon. The appointment was allegedly booked under the name Mia Ventura, one of Lavie's aliases.

"I got in contact with the salon and the stylist she booked with, and they gave me the name it was put under. She sent shots of the consultation FaceTime she did with her and the receipts and text messages," Lynn said.

Stay tuned for more updates.