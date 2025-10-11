"He didn't know no better": G Herbo recalls tragic passing away of singer and friend Juice WRLD

G Herbo Remembers Juice WRLD (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

G Herbo, an American rapper, opened up about his feelings on the tragic death of Juice WRLD, the rapper and singer who passed away in December 2019 at just 21 years old. While reflecting, G Herbo talked about what happened around the time of Juice WRLD's death. He focused on how, even with all the success and money, his friend had a certain innocence.

"You're rich as f*ck, Juice. You're rich as a b*tch. You get pulled over by the police and you swallow 50 pills because he's scared. You were going to overcome that sh*t. They ain't give a f*ck about that sh*t. ... I got $50M. I ain't about to go to jail for these little dumb a** pills. It just let you know how pure he was. He didn't know no better. That's what f*cked me up the most. You didn't even have to do that," G Herbo said.

The rapper also compared Juice WRLD’s cultural influence to the impact of Tupac and Biggie, not in terms of commercial success but in how he touched a generation.

“He gave people a reason to want to live… people who contemplated suicide. Those were the people that his music touched, and when his life was cut so short, it devastated so many people… it devastated a generation of kids,” G Herbo said. He emphasized that Juice WRLD’s music would continue to resonate for decades, leaving a lasting legacy for fans who grew up with his songs.

Juice WRLD’s passing and tributes from fellow artists

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine not long after he arrived at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to The Guardian. This happened less than a week after he turned 21.

Artists from the music world have shared heartfelt tributes showing how the loss is felt. Singer Ellie Goulding, who worked with Juice WRLD on the 2019 song Hate Me posted on X,

“You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice.”

She also spoke about moments they shared while filming the music video, saying he was kind and stayed connected to his collaborators as well as his family.

"He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous," wrote Chance the Rapper in a post. "Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don't know what to make of it. I'm sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend"

Though Juice WRLD died young, he has earned a lot of fans, and his legacy still lives on.