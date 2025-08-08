What did G Herbo say about DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad? Internet personalities address the rapper's remarks from Adam Friedland Show

G Herbo, DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad (Photo: YouTube/@DJ Akademiks and @The Adam Friedland Show)

DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad have responded to G Herbo's remarks from the July 23, 2025, episode of the Adam Friedland Show. On August 1, 2025, the two internet personalities discussed the matter on DJ Akademiks' YouTube channel.

Rapper G Herbo appeared on the Adam Friedland Show last month. He was asked about DJ Akademiks and other content creators who reportedly made their career off of Chicago rappers, and he replied, saying DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks should donate money to any nonprofit organization in Chicago that works on the "betterment of kids."

G Herbo challenged the two internet personalities to donate $20,000 to $50,000, saying they allegedly made a profit, covering Chicago rappers' culture and bloodshed.

"I feel like all those kind of guys, what they should do is give to a nonprofit organization in Chicago. I'mma challenge them to do that. Like, Akademiks, Vlad all you n***as that made money off the culture and people dying and bloodshed and sh*t like that, go donate $20,000 to $50,000 to a nonprofit organization that focus on just the betterment of kids," the rapper said.

While addressing the rapper's challenge on August 1, DJ Akademiks claimed that the host of the show, Adam Friedland, was supposedly trying to bait G Herbo into making a clickbait statement.

Calling Friedland a "Jewish kid" who was "trying to be tough," DJ Akademiks noted that he had done Blackface previously.

The internet personality then said that, as he has been in the industry for 15 years, he thought that he could have done his past content differently, specifically the War in Chiraq vlog series.

Akademiks then stated that he has donated before and has realised that no matter how much he gives back to the community, it would never "be enough" for some people.

More details on DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad's response to G Herbo's remarks

Both DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad denied that they built their careers off of Chicago, with Akademiks saying the show was trying to "rewrite the narrative."

He then brought up G Herbo's federal fraud case, as the rapper and five others committed wire fraud in 2020. DJ Akademiks stated that he should give back the money he stole before talking about "giving back" to the community.

"You can't rob innocent grandmas. Y'all stole their credit cards, ran up a $1.5 million tab, went on vacation, bought designer puppies, $40,000 puppies. You and your whole crew, y'all got indicted by the DOJ. Y'all got indicted for fraud and scamming innocent people. You were ordered to pay back $140,000... You should give back what you stole," he said.

For the unversed, the rapper pleaded guilty to the fraud case and lying to federal agents in 2023. G Herbo was ordered to pay back nearly $140,000 and another $5,000 in fines. The judge also sentenced him to three years of probation.

DJ Vlad stated that he doesn't mind donating money, and he said that all three of them should come together and donate, or organize an event in Chicago.

G Herbo has not responded to DJ Akademiks or DJ Vlad's statements.