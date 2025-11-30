The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 sneak peek: Cast tensions rise over Stacey Rusch and Chris Samuels rumors

Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels attend the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC (Image via Getty)

The season 10 Episode 9 sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing November 30, 2025, addresses whether cast tensions are increasing due to renewed discussions involving Stacey Rusch and Chris Samuels.

Footage released online shows Stacey recounting her exchange with Keiarna Stewart after the million downloads party, where remarks about her connection to Chris resurfaced.

The preview also features Wendy Osefo, Jassi Rideaux, Angel Massie, Tia Glover, and Ashley Darby responding to the situation, while plans for a sit-down involving Stacey, Keiarna, and Monique Samuels are introduced.

Rising tensions among The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members over Stacey Rusch and Chris Samuels

Stacey Rusch revisits Keiarna Stewart’s reaction

In the Us Weekly preview, Stacey Rusch meets with Dr. Wendy Osefo and Jassi Rideaux to outline how she interpreted Keiarna Stewart’s latest confrontation. Stacey says,

“I don’t understand why K was screaming at me over something that she heard from someone else, and I wasn’t even given the opportunity to explain myself.”

She adds that when it comes to Stacey, Keiarna “pipes up,” indicating that Keiarna frequently intervenes or reacts during conversations involving Stacey.

During the conversation, Stacey asks whether Keiarna tries to have "moments" with her, referring to instances where Keiarna appears to create or escalate interactions specifically involving Stacey.

Producers included earlier cast footage, followed by Wendy’s explanation that Stacey is considered her "favorite" by Keiarna, implying that Keiarna often focuses on Stacey during disagreements or interactions.

Episode 9 continues the fallout from the million downloads party

The sneak peek revisits the group gathering held in the previous episode, where Stacey and Keiarna addressed allegations regarding how close Stacey may have been to Chris Samuels.

Chris is the former husband of Monique Samuels, and Stacey has denied being in a romantic relationship with him. These remarks were also featured in the next episode's sneak peek.

Angel Massie states in the new clip:

“Stacey has some things to answer to.”

Tia Glover adds that Stacey created a "tangled web," referring to the current situation among the cast members.

The Episode 9 preview shows that the cast’s concerns are still unresolved as they attempt to revisit the situation to determine what information was exchanged, how it was interpreted, and why it continues to shape group conversations.

Ashley Darby calls for a sit-down with Monique Samuels

Ashley Darby proposes bringing Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart together for further discussion. She says,

“I think it would be nice if we have a sit-down. I don’t think we made much progress. There wasn’t really an opportunity to have a real conversation so I think it would be nice — if you’re open — to come and sit down with Stacey and me. I’m also inviting Monique.”

In her confessional, Ashley explains that Monique is not yet informed about everything that has been discussed regarding Stacey and Chris.

She further states that once Monique receives complete information, she can decide “what she wants” to do with it, indicating that Episode 9 includes Monique’s opportunity to review the circulating claims.

Stacey Rusch addresses season 10 developments

At BravoCon 2025, through coverage cited by Us Weekly, Stacey speaks about the season. She says,

“I’m not really nervous because I’ve already lived it. I’m just excited for what’s to come. I think that already, our season has been a wild ride. Let’s just continue on until the wheels fall off.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with past episodes available for streaming on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates.