Why did Nate's Fine Foods recall 245K pounds of pasta? Reasons explained

Nate’s Fine Foods, a ready-to-eat food manufacturer based in Roseville, California, has initiated a voluntary recall of over 245,000 pounds of prepared pasta products due to potential listeria contamination. The recall comes amid an ongoing listeria outbreak that began in August 2024, which has been linked to several food products nationwide.

The October 9 recall includes a variety of pasta dishes sold in large grocery stores like Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle, Sprouts and Albertsons. According to the FDA, prepared chicken fettuccine and meatball pasta products have tested positive for a strain of Listeria. The CDC reports that, at present, it has seen four deaths and 20 illnesses. Nate's Fine Foods stated on its website that it is working with both federal and state authorities. The company explained in a statement,

"We are working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state health officials to fully investigate the source. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of the people who enjoy our products, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps until this matter is resolved."

Listeria recall: Affected pasta products and health risks explained

Several well-known products are on the recall list. These include Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad, Giant Eagle’s Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad, Kroger Bowtie Pasta Salad, Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls, Albertsons Bowtie Pasta Salad, Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine and Home Chef’s Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5 oz).

Listeria infections can lead to an illness called listeriosis. This is very much a problem for pregnant women, infants, elderly people and those with weak immune systems.

The FDA notes that symptoms may include headaches, confusion and trouble with balance. There have been multiple food recalls linked to Listeria. Last October, HelloFresh pulled meals with spinach off the shelves, and a month earlier, Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op recalled cheese across multiple states.