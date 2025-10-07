Did Ashton Hall pass away? 4am routine collapse death claim debunked

Ashton Hall (Photo: Instagram/@ashtonhall)

Ashton Hall is trending as multiple Facebook users claimed that the fitness influencer reportedly passed away. The viral posts stated that Hall, who became famous for his intense 4 am routines, supposedly passed out while filming such a video.

His team allegedly tried to help him. However, he seemingly could not be saved. The Facebook post noted that the content creator's fans are supposedly waiting for further updates.

"The world of fitness, normally filled with energy and adrenaline, is now holding its breath. What really happened to the man known for his strength, his fire, his unbreakable drive? Was it exhaustion, pressure, or something far more alarming behind the scenes? Fans across the globe are waiting, praying, as the truth begins to unfold," the post stated.

Ashton Hall is alive and actively posting on his social media accounts. The viral Facebook posts are fake as numerous pages are spreading misinformation, often using AI-generated images.

More details on Ashton Hall

The 29-year-old went viral in March 2025, when netizens noticed his detailed 4 am morning routine videos. Soon, multiple internet personalities started joking about Hall, and YouTube commentary channels created videos about his routine.

This fame helped him collaborate with Mr Beast, DJ Khaled, and actor Glen Powell, among others.

The content creator told The Daily Mail that his initial goal was to be an NFL player. However, due to various reasons, he had to change his career goal.

Ashton Hall then briefly started moving furniture before focusing on fitness and becoming a personal trainer.

He told the Ritz-Herald that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he began creating fitness routine videos, which ultimately gained popularity. His followers wanted more of them, and he focused entirely on making content full-time.

"They wished they knew what I did to get to where I'm at. Then there came the epidemic, which was becoming a problem. I was working out a lot with my own body weight, and wanted to share what I could do while gyms were closed so others could follow from the comfort of their own home. So when I started sharing those on social media, that’s when things really took off," Hall stated.

In other news, Ashton Hall was defeated four times in a row by popular streamer IShowSpeed. In June 2025, the streamer collaborated with Hall and beat him in a race.

After winning three times, IShowSpeed started walking away, prompting Ashton Hall to ask why he was leaving.

The Twitch streamer responded, saying that he kept winning and he didn't want to race him anymore. The two decided to run once again, and Hall lost. The fitness influencer admitted that he lost fairly.

As IShowSpeed was leaving, he told his viewers that Ashton Hall is allegedly a fraud. The streamer also accused Hall of supposedly avoiding him. However, they decided to compete again in the future.

Ashton claimed he would beat IShowSpeed next time.

"This is not going to be a good look for you, brother," Ashton stated.

Stay tuned for more updates.