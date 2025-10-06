“His Music Transcends Language”: Jennifer Lopez speaks out on Bad Bunny Super Bowl controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez attend Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS)

Jennifer Lopez has spoken up for Bad Bunny amidst the latter’s Super Bowl controversy. The multihyphenate entertainer appeared on the TODAY show on October 6, 2025, to promote her latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and she had some words of praise for the Monaco hitmaker as well.



Show host Craig Melvin asked the On the Floor hitmaker what she thought about Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, whilst recalling that Lopez and Bunny had performed on that stage years ago.

Jennifer Lopez stated:

"We did!. Me, Shakira and J Balvin and we had an amazing time. It was a really cultural moment."



Before adding:

"I think he’s about to blow everybody’s mind. It’s an introduction to some people,"

Melvin asked Lopez what she thought of the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance, and the latter replied that she wasn’t aware of it.

When the host explained that there were rumblings about the Puerto Rican rapper’s choice as the headliner of the February 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez expressed that she couldn’t understand why that was so:

"But why? I don’t understand that. He’s one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top."

She described Bad Bunny’s music as transcendent:

"It could be a lot of different people. That’s the thing. I’m super excited for people to see him," she continued. "I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised because his music transcends language. It’s amazing what he’s done. He’s done something that a lot of people have never done in their lives."

"I’m so excited for him," Jennifer Lopez says in support of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez, who invited Bad Bunny to perform alongside her on the 2020 halftime stage, expressed that she was excited for him to have his own big moment:

"I’m so excited for him. I was excited when he performed with us at the Super Bowl, and I’m excited to see what he does. He puts on a great show. He’s an amazing entertainer."

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show 2026 headliner has received heavy criticism from several personalities.

Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary, emphasised that ICE agents would be present at the venue to arrest illegal immigrants. She advised that only law-abiding citizens should attend the show.

Bad Bunny addressed critics with a tongue-in-cheek comment while hosting the October 4, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper said:

"I'm very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News."

He added: