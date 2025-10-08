Who went home in the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars? Details explored

Hilaria Baldwin (Image via Getty)





Dancing With the Stars aired its Disney Night episode on October 7, 2025.

The show celebrated Disney movies, songs, and rides. Eleven couples danced to famous Disney songs.

The judges were Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Their scores were added to viewer votes to decide who would stay and who would go home.

At the end of the night, Hilaria Baldwin and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated. They were in the bottom three with Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Andy Richter and Emma Slater. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas got the highest score of the night.

Dancing With the Stars: Hilaria Baldwin’s elimination and reaction

Hilaria Baldwin, known for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, performed a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope with her partner Gleb Savchenko. The dance was lively and full of energy.



Carrie Ann said, “Tonight what I saw was beautiful.” Derek told her, “There wasn’t enough quickstep, but you have potential.” Bruno added, “The force is still with you.” The pair scored 23 out of 30.



Even with positive comments, Baldwin ended up in the bottom three. Danielle Fishel and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, scored 21 for their quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book. Andy Richter and Emma Slater earned 18 for their Viennese waltz to “Le Festin” from Ratatouille.

When the results were announced, Baldwin and Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.

After the show, Baldwin said,



“This has been an incredible experience. I’m so grateful to all of you.”



She thanked her family and added, “I’m cheering on everybody in the cast because this has been an amazing time.”

Savchenko said he was proud of her, calling Baldwin “a superhero” and “an incredible mom” to her seven children.

He added, “You put so much love and passion into dance and are truly inspirational.”

Disney Night highlights and scores in Dancing With the Stars

Disney Night opened with a group number to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, choreographed by Mandy Moore.

The performance also featured Danny Gardner, who plays Lumière in the musical’s North American tour. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, and Pluto joined the crowd as the remaining couples performed their themed dances.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas earned the top score of the night, 25 out of 30, for their foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton. It was the first 9 of the season.

Carrie Ann said their “precision and timing were great,” while Derek added, “Get these two on Broadway stat.”

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa scored 24 for their quickstep to “Special Spice” from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Bruno said,



“You are dance royalty.”



Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy scored 24 for their Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent. Carrie Ann told her,



“When you dance, we see your artistry.”



Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten danced a quickstep inspired by Space Mountain and also earned 24 points. Bruno said, “What a ride.”

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed a quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars and received 23 points. Derek called him “Dylan McQueen.”

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik earned 23 for their jazz routine to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia and scored 22.

At the lower end of the leaderboard were Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold with 21, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov with 21, and Andy Richter and Emma Slater with 18.

After the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko were announced as the eliminated couple. Their exit reduced the competition to ten remaining pairs moving forward to the next round.



Stay tuned for more updates.