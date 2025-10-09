Why is Chandler Moore suing Maverick City Music? Lawsuit allegations explained as group issues statement

Chandler Moore of Maverick City (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chandler Moore filed a lawsuit suing his former band, Maverick City Music, its label, TRIBL Records and Norman Gyamfi, who initially worked as Moore's personal manager before becoming the band's co-owner in 2023.

For the unversed, Maverick City Music is a Christian music collective that debuted in 2018. That year, 100 Christian singers and songwriters participated in 17 songwriting camps, collaborating to create music together. As a result, a label and over one hundred songs were created. The band has won five Grammy awards so far.

Moore, the co-founder of the band, announced on Monday, October 6, on social media that he has left Maverick City Music. Moore shared that he would continue to make music.

According to various reports, on October 1, Chandler Moore filed a lawsuit against the band in the Atlanta federal court. He accused the band, its CEO and label, TRIBL Records, of alleged fraudulent business dealings.

Moore also stated that Norman Gyamfi reportedly abused his power to acquire ownership stakes, commissions and publishing rights without his consent, taking millions of dollars from him.

The court documents state that the co-owner of the band, Gyamfi, allegedly sold the band's masters to The Orchard, a Sony subsidiary, in 2021.

Gyamfi reportedly forged Moore's signature on documents in 2022 and supposedly moved his royalty money to the band's accounts. The former band member claimed he was swindled out of over $800,000.

Maverick City Music's CEO, Jonathan Jay, dismissed Chandler Moore's claims

Jonathan Jay, the co-founder, co-owner, and CEO of Maverick City Music, released his statement on Wednesday, October 8, on Instagram. Jay noted that all accusations against his company, Norman Gyamfi and the band were supposedly false.

Jay pointed out that Moore was not misunderstood. Instead, he appears to be calculating. He claimed that Chandler Moore is allegedly creating a false narrative to avoid the agreements he made and later reportedly breached.

"It saddens me deeply to see Chandler publicly allege something so wildly untrue. There's a pattern of avoided accountability, unresolved conflicts passed off to others, and a history of others being forced to carry the weight of consequences never owned," the CEO wrote.

Jay ended his statement saying that the Christian band would continue to make music in the name of Jesus, as their mission is "bigger than any one person."

"The mission of Maverick City is bigger than any one person. We will keep building. We will keep creating. We will keep lifting the name of Jesus in every room He opens until the Lord Himself says our time is up. We stand on truth. We stand on integrity. And we will not be moved," he wrote.

Norman Gyamfi has not released any statement. He shared Jonathan Jay's post on his Instagram story. As of the time of writing, Chandler Moore has not responded to Jay's statement. Stay tuned for more updates on the lawsuit filed against Maverick City Music.