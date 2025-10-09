Shark Tank update: What happened to Wildwonder after appearing on the show?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu speaks onstage during Day 1 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Shark Tank featured Wildwonder in Season 14, where founder Rosa Li introduced her probiotic sparkling drink brand.

She shared that she wanted to make a drink that supports gut health like kombucha but doesn’t have a sour taste or too much sugar.

Inspired by her grandmother’s herbal drinks, Rosa created Wildwonder by mixing prebiotics, probiotics, and herbs with fruit flavors.

She came to the show asking for $500,000 for 5% equity to grow production and reach more stores.

Rosa talked about how gut health is becoming more important and how her drinks could reach a wide market. The sharks liked her idea but felt unsure about the company’s value.

Guest shark Tony Xu showed interest and offered $500,000 for 9% equity. Rosa negotiated and suggested 6% equity plus 3% advisory shares, and Tony agreed.

After the episode aired, Wildwonder grew quickly—expanding to over 2,000 stores and increasing sales by about 300%.

By December 2024, the company had released new flavors, improved its production process, and continued to grow across the United States.

Pitch recap and deal outcome in Shark Tank

Rosa Li went on Shark Tank to present her brand, Wildwonder, and explained that her idea came from her grandmother’s traditional herbal drinks.

She wanted to create a modern version that supports gut health and tastes good.

Each can of Wildwonder has 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, 35 calories, and 90% less sugar than soda.

Rosa shared that her goal was to make a drink for people who want a healthy option without giving up flavor.

She told the sharks,

"I want to make gut health accessible to everyone, not just a niche market."

At the time, Wildwonder had launched in over 100 stores, including Whole Foods.

Rosa described how her early success came from bulk orders with large companies like Google and Facebook, but she later pivoted to grocery retail after the pandemic reduced corporate orders.

The sharks sampled the drinks and offered feedback. Kevin O’Leary commented, "At five percent, I don't even get out of bed, "questioning her $10 million valuation.

Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban felt the risk was too high for the beverage space, while Barbara Corcoran declined to invest in another drink brand.

Guest shark Tony Xu, however, saw potential in Rosa’s strategy and offered $500,000 for 9% equity.

Rosa negotiated the terms to 6% equity and 3% advisory shares, which Tony accepted.

The agreement marked Wildwonder’s official Shark Tank deal. Rosa later said, “Having Tony as a partner helped me think bigger about scaling operations.”

Business growth and December 2024 update

Following the episode, Wildwonder experienced major growth in retail and sales. Rosa Li shared that after the show aired,

“What we used to sell in a year, we sold in one month.”

The company expanded from a small regional presence to more than 2,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market and The Fresh Market.

By 2023, Wildwonder introduced Pineapple Paradise, and later added flavors such as Raspberry Lychee and Cherry Lime to meet customer demand.

The company continued to build its retail partnerships and improve production capacity to handle growing orders.

Wildwonder was recognized as one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the United States, ranking 14th in the Pacific Region on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies list. Rosa Li was also included in Inc.’s Female Founder 250 list for 2024.

Each can of Wildwonder costs about $0.90 to make and sells for around $3.49. About 5% of the company’s profits are donated to groups that help women and marginalized communities.

By the end of 2024, Wildwonder drinks were sold in Whole Foods, Target, and Sprouts stores across the United States. The company also grew its online sales through Amazon and its own website.

As of late 2024, Wildwonder is valued at over $8 million. Rosa Li continues to work on creating new flavors and expanding production and distribution through 2025.

