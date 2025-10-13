What did Stephen A Smith say about Jasmine Crockett? Texas Rep. reposts message about the sports analyst

US Rep Jasmine Crockett during Day 3 of Revolt World at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)

Stephen A Smith slammed Jasmine Crockett on the October 2, 2025, episode of Straight Shooter with Stephen A. podcast. The sports analyst, who is known for his political remarks, discussed the US government shutdown on the episode.

Stephen A Smith said that the Democrats allegedly scared off the Black community from the Republican Party by doing "lip service about negative stuff." He then named Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and said that she reportedly badmouthed Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

Stephen A Smith then stated that the way Crockett expressed herself did not help her district in Texas. The sports commentator claimed that Jasmine Crockett is merely an obstacle to the US President and allegedly does not perform any actual work.

"Aren't you there to find a way to get stuff done as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that!? 'I'm just gon' go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that's my day's work.' That ain't work!" Smith stated.

Smith said that instead of criticizing Donald Trump, Crockett should realize that she is not in a position to stop him, as the Republicans control both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He noted that Jasmine Crockett's work is not "complicated" and that she should work with Trump, even if she disagrees with his agenda. Smith stated that if she did, she would be able to support the people of Texas.

Jasmine Crockett responded to Stephen A Smith's statement

As Stephen A Smith's comments from his podcast went viral, netizens started criticizing him for going after an influential Black woman. Crockett responded on her Instagram stories on October 12, 2025. She reposted a post by Houston rapper and political commentator Willie D.

Willie D. stated that the sports analyst was influenced by a "paycheck" and used his platform to supposedly tear down a Black woman, instead of uplifting her. Crockett added only a folded hands emoji, seemingly thanking Willie D. for showing support. She also added his hip-hop group's song No Sell Out to her Instagram story.

"That ain't critique, that's betrayal. Jasmine Crockett ain't the problem. She's the kind of woman who walks into rooms full of snakes and makes the snakes flinch. Meanwhile, Stephen showing us what happens when the paycheck gets louder than the principle. That's sucker shyt, straight up," he wrote.

Then the Texas Rep. reposted civil rights and social justice activist Tamika Mallory's Instagram post. Tamika called out Black men, saying that they allegedly show support when Stephen A Smith makes any political comment.

However, this time, when Smith criticized Jasmine Crockett, they supposedly did not take a stand for her. After his podcast clip circulated on the internet, Stephen A Smith has not responded to netizens' criticism.

In other news, Jasmine Crockett sent a formal letter to White House Physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella, demanding that an investigation be done for Donald Trump's alleged health decline.

She asked in her letter about the cause behind Trump's reported facial paralysis and mobility issues, whether he uses any cane or brace in private. Jasmine Crockett also demanded to know if he had a heart attack or stroke in the last 15 years, and whether the President is fit enough to perform his duties.

For the unversed, the White House has stated that Donald Trump is in perfect physical condition. However, clips of his slurred speech and bruises have gone viral, causing netizens to speculate about his health.

