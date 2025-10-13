NCIS: Origins Season 2: Release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Actors Diany Rodriguez, Caleb Foote, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Austin Stowell and Tyla Abercrumbie attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "NCIS: Origins" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on February 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

The return of NCIS: Origins Season 2 marks an exciting new chapter in one of television’s longest-running franchises. A prequel to the original NCIS, the series dives deep into the early life of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, years before he became the stoic team leader fans came to know.

Created by David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, the show follows Gibbs’ journey at Camp Pendleton in 1991 under the mentorship of Mike Franks. With Mark Harmon narrating and Austin Stowell portraying the younger Gibbs, the spinoff redefines the procedural formula by focusing more on character-driven storytelling.

Following the gripping season one finale that left fans anxious about the fate of Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, Season 2 promises to deliver answers and new emotional depth. Combining nostalgia with fresh energy, the prequel is shaping up to be one of CBS’s most ambitious entries in the NCIS universe yet.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 release details

NCIS: Origins Season 2 officially premieres on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET on CBS in the United States, continuing the network’s strong NCIS-filled Tuesday lineup. For those who prefer streaming, new episodes will be available the following day on Paramount+, ensuring fans don’t miss a single revelation about Gibbs’ early years.

The renewal was announced in February 2025, alongside NCIS and NCIS: Sydney, confirming the franchise’s continued dominance in CBS’s lineup. The upcoming premiere episode, titled The Funky Bunch, picks up immediately after the Season 1 cliffhanger and focuses on Gibbs and Franks investigating the disappearance of a young Marine tied to a secretive compound. Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Lala’s crash and her uncertain fate remains a central thread.

As co-showrunners, North and Monreal, told Parade:

“We’re thrilled to be returning for a second season and can’t wait to tell more incredible stories of Gibbs, Franks, Lala, and the rest of the team.”

With both familiar faces and new challenges ahead, Season 2 continues to expand the emotional and narrative scope of the NCIS universe.

Cast details for NCIS: Origins Season 2 explored

The ensemble cast of NCIS: Origins Season 2 features both returning favorites and compelling newcomers. Austin Stowell reprises his role as the young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, capturing the agent’s balance of discipline, trauma, and moral conviction. Opposite him, Kyle Schmid returns as Mike Franks, Gibbs’ mentor and a figure whose influence defines much of the young agent’s early career.

Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez remains a major focus of speculation after her devastating car accident in the Season 1 finale. While the showrunners haven’t confirmed her fate, the Season 2 synopsis promises that “Lala’s fate is revealed.”

Supporting roles include Tyla Abercrumbie as Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland, and Caleb Foote as Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, whose evolving role offers comic relief and personal stakes. Patrick Fischler returns as SAC Cliff Walker, while Robert Taylor reprises Jackson Gibbs, bringing depth to Gibbs’ family backstory.

Rumors also hint at the introduction of Mason Franks, Mike’s estranged brother, whose reappearance is expected to uncover new emotional layers. With such a dynamic lineup, NCIS: Origins Season 2 continues to blend procedural storytelling with rich character work.

Plot details and trailer breakdown

As seen in the preview clip, NCIS: Origins Season 2 wastes no time raising the stakes. The footage teases Gibbs and Franks grappling with a complex case involving a missing Marine and a mysterious compound, while Gibbs’ personal turmoil takes center stage. A haunting narration from Mark Harmon’s older Gibbs hints at lingering guilt and unresolved loss: “The job wasn’t right without her.”

This emotional undercurrent ties directly to the fate of Lala, whose story remains unresolved. Her near-romantic connection with Gibbs and her role in protecting him from the fallout of Pedro Hernandez’s murder create a web of tension that Season 2 promises to unravel. Co-creator North hinted that Gibbs’ grief will “shape him into the man fans met in NCIS,” giving longtime viewers a deeper look at the trauma that defined his future self.

With its emotionally charged storylines and character-driven drama, NCIS: Origins Season 2 cements itself as a vital addition to its legacy.