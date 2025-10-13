NASA shares skywatching tips for October 2025, including the best nights to see the Moon, planets, and meteor showers

KEARNY, NJ - JULY 14: The Buck Moon or Thunder Moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on July 14, 2022, as seen from Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NASA has released its monthly “What’s Up” guide for October 2025, giving skywatchers simple details about what they can see in the night sky this month. The guide lists key dates to watch the Moon, bright planets, and meteor showers, along with easy tips to help people enjoy the autumn sky.

Clear views of the Moon and bright planets

NASA says October will bring numerous intriguing views of the Moon and near globes. Beforehand in the month, the crescent Moon will appear close to bright stars like Antares and the globes Saturn and Jupiter.

On October 6, the Full Harvest Supermoon will light up the sky. It'll look larger and brighter than usual because it'll be near to Earth. Latterly in the month, the Moon will move near to Jupiter again, creating another eye- catching view in the evening.

Jupiter will stay one of the brightest objects in the sky and will be visible for utmost of the night in the east and south. Saturn will also remain visible, glowing vocally with a golden color, while Venus will appear during early morning hours before daylight.

Meteor showers and other October highlights

October also brings two main meteor showers. The Draconid meteor shower will peak around October 8. Though it’s not one of the biggest showers of the year, it sometimes produces short bursts of bright meteors. NASA recommends watching right after dark, since the Draconids are best seen in the early evening rather than before dawn.

Later in the month, the Orionid meteor shower will peak around October 21–22. The Orionids come from the leftover dust of Halley’s Comet and usually produce around 20 meteors per hour under dark skies. To see them clearly, NASA advises people to find a dark spot away from city lights and let their eyes adjust to the night for about 30 minutes.

Constellations and deep-sky sights

NASA’s guide also mentions that October is a great month to view autumn constellations. In the Northern Hemisphere, constellations like Pegasus, Andromeda, and Cassiopeia will be visible. In the Southern Hemisphere, skywatchers can look for Sculptor and Grus.

The Andromeda Galaxy, the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way, will also be in a good position for viewing through binoculars or a small telescope. NASA suggests using star maps or mobile apps to help identify planets and constellations more easily. The cooler, clearer nights of October make it an ideal time for stargazing, whether you are new to astronomy or already experienced.

Overall, NASA’s What’s Up guide for October 2025 highlights a busy month for skywatchers, full of bright moons, planets, and meteor showers — all visible to anyone who takes a few moments to look up.

NASA's October 2025 "What's Up" video and story is a great way to know that skywatching does not need fancy gears or tools. All you need is your curiosity and fair skies. This is a combination of lunar phenomena, planetary passes, and meteor showers means the month has something for everyone.

As NASA points out, stopping for a moment to gaze upwards can disclose a sight that unites people throughout the planet. Whether it’s the Harvest Moon, a passing meteor, or a faint galaxy, this October’s night sky is a great way to see and appreciate what’s out there.

