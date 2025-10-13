Matlock season 2 episode 2: Release date, where to watch and more

Matlock season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. Revolving around Kathy Bates’ character ‘’Matty’’ (Madeline Matlock), the legal courtroom drama is back, and the very first episode of the second season premiered on October 12, 2025, on CBS.

The show is not just a regular courtroom drama; it takes viewers on an emotional journey with the characters, too. Matty, a retired lawyer, has only one purpose for joining the Jacobson Moore: to get justice for her daughter, Ellie.

She believes that the firm is responsible for a huge cover-up of a pharmaceutical company, Wellbrexa. The study revealed the risks of Wellbrexa’s products, particularly the opioid, were very addictive. Matty’s daughter died due to an opioid overdose, and her son, Alfie, has been looked after by Matty and her husband, Edwin.

The internal documents that proved their crime were kept hidden by the two high-profile companies — Jacobson Moore and Wellbrexa.

Matty joins the firm as an undercover and starts working with Olympia, who even becomes one of the best friends of Matty. She had three people on her suspect list: Olympia, her ex-husband Julian, and Julian’s father, Senior. However, towards the end of Matlock season 1, it was revealed that Julian was responsible for hiding the documents following Senior’s (his father's) orders.

However, in Matlock's season 2 premiere episode, Olympia lied to Matty about Julian and told her that he was not involved in hiding the crucial documents. Matty, however, got her hands on the documents by replacing them with dummy ones in the safe lock.

Release date of Matlock season 2 episode 2

Matlock season 2 episode 2, ‘’Another Matlock,’’ is set to air on October 16, 2025, on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Only the premiere episode was released on Sunday, and now the show will follow its weekly schedule of dropping new episodes every Thursday.

Once the show broadcasts on CBS, the episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the very next day. To stream live on Paramount+, one needs to have a subscription plan of Paramount+ Showtime, which costs $11.99/month. The essential plan costs $9.99/month, and the episodes will be available to stream the next day.

Release timings of Matlock season 2 episode 2 across various time zones are listed in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, October 16, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, October 16, 2025 8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, October 16, 2025 9 pm British Summer Time Friday, October 17, 2025 2 am Central European Time Friday, October 17, 2025 3 am Eastern European Time Friday, October 17, 2025 4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, October 17, 2025 6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, October 17, 2025 10 am

How many episodes are there in Matlock season 2?

The show has not confirmed the episode count of the second season yet, and it is speculated that it will have the same number of episodes as it had in its first season. Season 1 consists of 19 episodes, with the finale broken down into two parts.

Here’s an episode guide of some of the episodes of Matlock season 2

Episode number Title Release date Episode 1 The Before Times October 12, 2025 Episode 2 Another Matlock October 16, 2025 Episode 3 Tomorrow is still Tomorrow October 23, 2025 Episode 4 Piece of My Heart October 30, 2025 Episode 5 Mousetrap November 6, 2025

A brief recap of Matlock, season 1, episode 1

The premiere episode of season 2 picked up its plot after Olympia learned that her ex-husband and the father of her kids, Julian, is guilty of the cover-up of Wellbrexa documents. Confused between protecting her family and saving her friendship, she lies to Matty about Julian’s involvement in it.

Julian, however, asks Olympia to destroy the documents, but instead she keeps them in a safe locker, which is now indirectly making her a part of the cover-up. Matty finds something suspicious about Olympia’s behaviour, as she tries to blame Senior, who asked Julian to hide the reports.

Matty builds a distraction by placing a snake bomb in Olympia’s kitchen. She steals the key, unlocks the safe, and swaps the Wellbrexa documents with fake ones. Matty and Edwin got the proof to turn Julian to the press, but if she does that, Olympia and her friendship will be ruined.

Meanwhile, Joey’s DNA matched that of Alfie, proving him to be his biological father, turning Matty’s personal and professional lives upside down.