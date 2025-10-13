Halloween Wars teams face off in the Monster Battle challenge

Judge Aarti Sequeira (Image via Getty)

Halloween Wars returned on October 5, 2025, with Episode 3, titled “Monster Battle.”

The episode opened with host Zak Bagans announcing one of the toughest tests yet for the remaining teams.

“We want you to imagine what might happen when Halloween’s scariest monsters face off against each other,” he said, setting the stage for a high-stakes challenge.

Each team was assigned a pair of monsters and a set of contrasting ingredients that needed to be incorporated into a tasting element.

Adding to the pressure, this week introduced the “skill spotlight,” where one craft, cake, sugar, or pumpkin, had to stand out in the final display.

The spotlight fell on sugar work, requiring every team to feature a major story element made entirely from sugar.

With seven hours on the clock, the five teams, Wicked Sculptors, Oven Coven, Terrifying Trio, Undercakers, and Poisonous Perfection, worked to combine pumpkin carving, sugar artistry, and cake building into cohesive scenes.

The judges, Shinmin Li, Aarti Sequeira, and Eddie Jackson, evaluated their creations for creativity, design, and flavor balance before making their final decision.

Monster battles and sugar challenges in Halloween Wars

As the countdown began, the kitchen filled with activity and strategy. The Wicked Sculptors designed a disco-themed battle between a werewolf and a mummy.

“Maybe a disco ball, he thinks it’s a full moon,” one teammate suggested, setting the playful tone for their concept. They incorporated pumpkin and cake elements with a sugar disco ball and mirrored backdrop.

Oven Coven took on a swamp monster and a witch duel involving axe-throwing. “You know how the swamp has that depth look in it?” one team member asked, planning to layer sugar trees and water effects for atmosphere.

Their tasting element, swamp rocks, featured black licorice rice pudding, caramelized white chocolate ganache, and brown butter sponge cake.

The Undercakers created an MMA-inspired scene featuring the Grim Reaper versus a troll, using carved pumpkins and sugar cages to represent the arena.

The judges later remarked, “You totally captured the energy and excitement of an MMA night.”

Poisonous Perfection crafted a pickleball match between Frankenstein and a zombie. Their tasting piece combined peanut butter mousse, kiwi caramel, and bacon fat, earning comments for its balance of salty and sweet.

Each team worked against the clock, reinforcing sugar pieces, sculpting figures, and finalizing tasting elements as the seven-hour timer ran out.

Judging and elimination in Halloween Wars

As time expired, the teams presented their displays to the judges. The Wicked Sculptors impressed with their sugar disco elements and detailed werewolf figure.

“The abs on the werewolf are popping,” one judge noted, highlighting the craftsmanship of the sculpted details.

Oven Coven’s swamp monster scene stood out for its layered sugar work and storytelling. A judge commented, “It draws your eye in and feels like it came right out of those old swamp movies.”

The Undercakers received consistent praise for combining sugar structure with pumpkin carving and strong flavor execution. Poisonous Perfection’s sugar nets and paddles were recognized as a creative use of the spotlight skill.

The Terrifying Trio presented a vampire and goblin eating contest, but their design lacked movement and storytelling clarity.

One judge observed, “We’re not getting the sense that these guys are competing,” reflecting the team’s struggle to convey action in their scene.

Their tasting element, a baklava bite with feta and honey, received positive flavor notes but wasn’t enough to save them.

At the end of judging, the Terrifying Trio was eliminated.

The remaining four teams advanced to the next round, where a new specialty focus would challenge their creativity and precision.

Episode 3 marked a turning point in the season, showing how design, timing, and collaboration determine survival in the Halloween kitchen.



