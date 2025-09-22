"I'm going out there for my family": Nils Rowland explains why he keeps competing on Halloween Wars

Halloween Wars (Image via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

The brand new season of Halloween Wars premiered on September 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network. The winner will receive a grand cash prize of $50,000. Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira will be returning this season.

Host Jonathan Bennett talked about the new season, saying that one cannot go on autopilot with this show as these contestants really have to be thinking about when they will be put under pressure, which will make some of the best work happen.

One of the teams that will be competing in this season is Team Undercakers. The team is made up of an expert pumpkin carver, Margi Laurin, Tenisha Billinghton and chef Nils Rowland.

Nils has competed several times on the show as he is the Halloween Wars season 13 runner-up. While talking about his return on the show, Nils is hopeful for a win this time. In the casting footage video, the pastry chef says,

"I'm going out there for my family"

Halloween Wars' former contestant Nils Rowland is hopeful for a win this season

Meet contestant Nils Rowland, who hails from St Augustine, Florida. Owner of a dessert shop, Nils has been creating beautiful desserts for the past 19 years.

He is no stranger to the show, as this is the third time he has participated in it.

In one of the newly released episodes, Nils gives a sneak peek into one of his creations called the “pumpkin creep”. The contestant has revealed how he had to get an emergency heart surgery and how he “almost died”.

As Nils said that the surgery changed his perspective of everything while staying they “you cannot lose everything really quickly”.

As Nils Rowland says in the casting footage video, he is here for his family and would put forward some of his best creations as Nils is hopeful for a big win this time.

The former contestant stated that he will “keep showing up” and says,

“Coming back for the third time and not leaving until I win this one”

Host Jonathan Bennett gets candid about the contestants of Halloween Wars

Halloween Wars host Jonathan Bennett opened up about how the show has invited a few returning contestants from other seasons as well the new contestants.

The host explained that when they put former contestants who have done the show before along with new contestants, they really get a great rivalry out of it.

“Contestants who have done it before have this sense that they’ve been there and done this before, let me teach you how this is done. Then you have the new people saying, “yeah, I’m new and bringing something new to the table that nobody has ever seen before. So, listen to me.” You get this contention between the contestants in a good way that makes each of them rise to the occasion." "You’re going to come up with ideas you never thought of in a million years that are going to spark from some of the different challenges and creations on the show."

Stream the episodes of Halloween Wars on Sling and Hulu+ Live TV. Stay tuned for more updates.