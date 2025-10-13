The Undercakers rise to the occasion with an impressive sugar cage showdown in Halloween Wars

Aarti Sequeira and Damaris Phillips (Image via Getty)

Halloween Wars returned on October 5, 2025, with Episode 3, titled “Monster Battle.”

The episode brought another round of themed builds and tense competition as the remaining teams faced a new challenge.

Host Zak Bagans introduced the task, saying,

“We want you to imagine what might happen when Halloween’s scariest monsters face off against each other.”

To match that intensity, teams also had to create tasting elements using ingredients that were in conflict with each other.

The twist for this challenge was the “skill spotlight.” Each week, one specialty area, cake, sugar, or pumpkin, must be highlighted in the overall design.

This week’s focus was sugar work, requiring every team to feature a major story element made entirely of sugar. The teams had seven hours to bring their displays to life.

Among the five teams competing: Wicked Sculptors, Oven Coven, Terrifying Trio, Poisonous Perfection, and The Undercakers, the sugar spotlight pushed every artist to take creative risks.

Judges Shinmin Li, Aarti Sequeira, and Eddie Jackson evaluated each piece based on creativity, execution, and taste. By the end, one team stood out for their craftsmanship and teamwork, while another was sent home.

Building the monster battle in Halloween Wars

The Undercakers approached the challenge with a clear plan. Their assigned theme was a monster cage fight between the Grim Reaper and a troll.

They decided to showcase the sugar spotlight through the structure of the cage, which would surround the characters in their final display. “Let’s make the weapon sugar, in the front,” one teammate said early in the build, deciding to feature sugar prominently in both the props and the scene.

Margi focused on carving the troll entirely from pumpkin, giving it a fierce, strong shape.

Meanwhile, the Grim Reaper was created from cake and modeling chocolate. The team built the cage using sugar rods and panels, making it both structural and thematic. As time passed, they balanced the weight of their sugar elements carefully to prevent collapse.

The tasting element followed the same theme of contrast.

“What we’ve brought to you today is the mop-up bucket from the previous rounds,” the team explained.

Their dish was a black pepper pound cake with black pepper buttercream and blackberry compote.

One judge commented, “I love that this cake is super moist. The blackberry helps pull in the savoriness of the cracked pepper.”

The Undercakers’ piece combined precision and clear storytelling, completing the display just before the seven-hour timer ended.

Who won the challenge in Halloween Wars?

When judging began, the Undercakers’ presentation immediately caught attention for its complete scene.

The judges noted the balanced use of pumpkin and sugar, the attention to proportions, and the energy of the setup. “You totally captured the energy and excitement of an MMA night,” one judge said while observing the figures. The sugar cage met the week’s spotlight requirement, standing tall at the front of the display.

Margi’s pumpkin carving on the troll head received recognition for detailed work and strong shaping.

The team also earned consistent feedback on flavor and texture. Their black pepper pound cake with blackberry compote was described as a strong combination that tied into the theme without overwhelming the senses.

Other teams also performed well. Oven Coven presented a swamp monster and witch duel, using sugar to create a glowing swamp backdrop.

The Wicked Sculptors showcased a werewolf and mummy under a disco ball, while Poisonous Perfection created a pickleball match between Frankenstein and a zombie. The Terrifying Trio attempted a vampire and goblin eating contest.

In the final decision, the judges praised The Undercakers for their balance between sugar artistry and storytelling.

Their display met the challenge’s requirements and held together structurally. The Terrifying Trio were eliminated at the end of the episode, leaving four teams to continue to the next round.

________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.