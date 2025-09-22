"Halloween Wars" host Jonathan Bennett gets candid about his weight gain

Halloween Wars (Image via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

Halloween Wars premiered on September 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network. The winner will get a cash prize of $50,000. Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira will be returning this season.

Jonathan Bennett, who will be marking off his 10th season hosting the culinary show, stated that watching his weight gain has been the scariest visual in the new season.

The Mean Girls alum admitted that he usually gains about five to six pounds filming a season.

The host further admitted that he just cannot stop eating all the creations because they are so delicious, while pointing out that his face gets a little puffy from episode one to episode six.

While talking about it, the host says,

“I usually gain about five to six pounds filming a season”

Halloween Wars host Jonathan Bennett makes interesting revelations about his weight gain

As the newest season of Halloween Wars premiered on Food Network, the host is being candid about his weight gain due to all the delicious food made on set.

In an interview with Entertainment Now, Bennett reveals,

“I start with a size 32 jean episode one,” Bennett told EntertainmentNow before the show’s season 15 premiere. “And I’m not joking. This is not a joke. You can ask the wardrobe department on ‘Halloween Wars’ — by the time we get to the last episode, I’m at a size 34 or 36.”

In an interview with EntertainmentNow, Jonathan Bennett also revealed that he shares the delicious food with someone special as well.

“When we go to commercial, I sneak them on a napkin to my husband, who’s waiting in the wings, watching from, like, off stage. I run it up to him, like, ‘Try this, you’ve got to try this!’ It’s like the best job ever, eating the best Halloween creations from the best bakers in the country.”

However, the actor pointed out that once filming is done, Bennett returns to his usual routine that consists of “three weeks of water and Tic Tacs”.

The host further said that his job is just to “host the show, make jokes, and eat all the food”.

Jonathan Bennett reveals his favourite ‘Halloween Wars’ Challenge!

It seems like the Halloween Wars host has this one particular favourite game challenge. Jonathan Bennett recently revealed that his favourite challenge in the show is the “mind-blowing” pumpkin carving.

“Each year, I don’t think it could get any bigger or better than the last,” Bennett shared. “Sure enough, it does, because the contestants watch the season before, and they want to top what they did.” "You can’t just go on autopilot with this show,” “You have to really be thinking. And when you’re really put under pressure, it makes some of the best work happen.”

The host has explained how the culinary show serves as an “inspo board for all things Halloween and fall decorating.”

The host will soon come back on October 27 with the season two premiere of Finding Mr Christmas, which is a reality competition Bennett co-created in search of the next Hallmark actor.

Stream episodes of Halloween Wars on Sling and Hulu+ Live TV. Stay tuned for more updates.